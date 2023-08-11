Author Paul V. Zylstra's New Audiobook, "Work for Yourself: 20 Questions You Must Answer to Start Your Own Business," is a Guide for Listeners Starting Their Own Business
Bussey, IA, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paul V. Zylstra, an electrical engineer who had his own business since 1991, has completed his new audiobook, “Work for Yourself: 20 Questions You Must Answer to Start Your Own Business”: an insightful series of tips and information to help those seeking to start their own business create an organized and strategic operational plan.
Throughout the course of his professional career, author Paul V. Zylstra has provided contract engineering services in power distribution, process controls, and machine automation to provide industrial equipment built for such companies as Boeing, Hewlett-Packard, Pratt-Whitney, Little Debbie, Kraft, American Axle, Means, and many others. The author holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in electrical engineering, both from Iowa State University, and has held a professional engineering license in the state of Iowa since 1986. After 9/11, Zylstra provided engineering support to the United States Army Corps of Engineers in Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and his total deployment time exceeded one and a half years, most of which was devoted to helping host nations understand and implement Western codes and standards.
“Do you have a skill, product, or idea that you think may be valuable? If you do, you may want to consider taking control of what you are selling. ‘Work for Yourself: 20 Questions You Must Answer to Start Your Own Business’ may be the resource you are looking for to help you create and manage the business that will let you realize your personal goals and dreams. ‘Work for Yourself’ is not a book that suggests things you can do to make money. It is a book to help you get off the ground with a business once you know what you want to do. It is also a no-nonsense book that will help you decide if owning your own business is right for you,” writes Zylstra.
“Within this short book are topics on selecting a business structure, creating a business plan, dealing with taxes and payroll, bookkeeping, what to do about health insurance, marketing, and much more. If you have something that you can provide that is valuable to others, Work for Yourself can help you profit from it.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Paul V. Zylstra’s new audiobook is backed by the author’s years of experience as a business owner and offers all-inclusive guidance to help listeners in any industry successfully run their own businesses with the information required to tackle whatever challenge they face.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Work for Yourself: 20 Questions You Must Answer to Start Your Own Business” by Paul V. Zylstra through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Throughout the course of his professional career, author Paul V. Zylstra has provided contract engineering services in power distribution, process controls, and machine automation to provide industrial equipment built for such companies as Boeing, Hewlett-Packard, Pratt-Whitney, Little Debbie, Kraft, American Axle, Means, and many others. The author holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in electrical engineering, both from Iowa State University, and has held a professional engineering license in the state of Iowa since 1986. After 9/11, Zylstra provided engineering support to the United States Army Corps of Engineers in Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and his total deployment time exceeded one and a half years, most of which was devoted to helping host nations understand and implement Western codes and standards.
“Do you have a skill, product, or idea that you think may be valuable? If you do, you may want to consider taking control of what you are selling. ‘Work for Yourself: 20 Questions You Must Answer to Start Your Own Business’ may be the resource you are looking for to help you create and manage the business that will let you realize your personal goals and dreams. ‘Work for Yourself’ is not a book that suggests things you can do to make money. It is a book to help you get off the ground with a business once you know what you want to do. It is also a no-nonsense book that will help you decide if owning your own business is right for you,” writes Zylstra.
“Within this short book are topics on selecting a business structure, creating a business plan, dealing with taxes and payroll, bookkeeping, what to do about health insurance, marketing, and much more. If you have something that you can provide that is valuable to others, Work for Yourself can help you profit from it.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Paul V. Zylstra’s new audiobook is backed by the author’s years of experience as a business owner and offers all-inclusive guidance to help listeners in any industry successfully run their own businesses with the information required to tackle whatever challenge they face.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Work for Yourself: 20 Questions You Must Answer to Start Your Own Business” by Paul V. Zylstra through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories