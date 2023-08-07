Homeinc Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™
For the third consecutive year, Homeinc has been recognized as a Great Place to Work.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Homeinc is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 3rd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Homeinc. This year, 97% of employees said it’s a great place To Work – 50 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Homeinc stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day,” said Managing Partner, Angela Letourneau. “We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Homeinc. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”
Homeinc Gives Back
At Homeinc, all employees are encouraged to give back to our local communities. This past year, Homeinc partnered with several organizations to help foster children in need. Between our back to school drive, Thanksgiving meal outreach, holiday toy drive and foster bags for children in transition, all employees were able to participate in giving back.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
We're Hiring
About Homeinc
Homeinc is a real estate investment company that purchases homes throughout Florida and Georgia. Homeinc prides itself on providing sellers with several options when selling their home, townhome, multi-family home, condo, mobile home and/or vacant land.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
Contact: Angela Letourneau
Phone: 888-850-2636
Email: info@homeinc.com
