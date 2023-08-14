Author Glenn R. Thompson's New Audiobook, “Have Faith In God But Believe In The Devil,” Reveals How the Devil Can Invade One's Life Through Others Acting on His Behalf
Recent audiobook release “Have Faith In God But Believe In The Devil,” from Audiobook Network author Glenn R. Thompson, is a series of short stories inspired by the author’s own experiences designed to help listeners understand which individuals have been placed in their lives by the Devil, and to avoid their temptations and choose wisely as God intends.
Colts Neck, NJ, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Glenn R. Thompson, a man with a strong sense of faith who has had many collisions with the Devil over the course of his life, has completed his new audiobook, “Have Faith In God But Believe In The Devil”: a compelling and thought-provoking collection of stories from throughout the author’s past that highlight how God and the Devil have both won victories in his life and how one can do their part to avoid the temptation that everyone faces.
“The Devil surrounds us every day,” writes Thompson. “You may not recognize him because he possibly looks like someone you trust or love. He is the ultimate con artist. The good news, though, is the day you choose God and Jesus Christ, you claim victory over Satan. He loses all power over your life, and the darkness and depression are replaced with hope and joy.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Glenn R. Thompson’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s goal in life to share his experiences and help people avoid the traps that the Devil has set before them, as well as his desire to meet people in Heaven that have strengthened their faith with his book and chosen Heaven over Hell. Deeply personal and eye-opening, Thompson bares his very soul and his own flaws on each page in order to help others and set them on the path that Christ intends for all of his followers.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Have Faith In God But Believe In The Devil” by Glenn R. Thompson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“The Devil surrounds us every day,” writes Thompson. “You may not recognize him because he possibly looks like someone you trust or love. He is the ultimate con artist. The good news, though, is the day you choose God and Jesus Christ, you claim victory over Satan. He loses all power over your life, and the darkness and depression are replaced with hope and joy.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Glenn R. Thompson’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s goal in life to share his experiences and help people avoid the traps that the Devil has set before them, as well as his desire to meet people in Heaven that have strengthened their faith with his book and chosen Heaven over Hell. Deeply personal and eye-opening, Thompson bares his very soul and his own flaws on each page in order to help others and set them on the path that Christ intends for all of his followers.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Have Faith In God But Believe In The Devil” by Glenn R. Thompson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories