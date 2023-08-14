Author Glenn R. Thompson's New Audiobook, “Have Faith In God But Believe In The Devil,” Reveals How the Devil Can Invade One's Life Through Others Acting on His Behalf

Recent audiobook release “Have Faith In God But Believe In The Devil,” from Audiobook Network author Glenn R. Thompson, is a series of short stories inspired by the author’s own experiences designed to help listeners understand which individuals have been placed in their lives by the Devil, and to avoid their temptations and choose wisely as God intends.