The Empty Stocking Fund Announces Search for Next Executive Director
The Empty Stocking Fund (ESF), a nearly 100-year-old Atlanta-based nonprofit serving disadvantaged youth, today announced that its board of directors has formed a nationwide search committee to find a new executive director.
Atlanta, GA, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Empty Stocking Fund (ESF), a nearly 100-year-old Atlanta-based nonprofit serving disadvantaged youth, today announced that its board of directors has formed a nationwide search committee to find a new executive director.
Manda Hunt, who has served as ESF’s executive director since 2010, will be stepping down from her leadership role later this year to allow her to focus more time and energy on meeting her family’s needs. She will continue to lead the organization as its executive director while the search for her replacement is underway and throughout the leadership transition.
“I am incredibly grateful to have had such a rewarding job that I can truly say I loved for so many years,” Hunt said. “In addition to having an opportunity to support parents and guardians who are struggling to make ends meet, I have had the pleasure of working with so many kind, caring and generous members of the community over the years.”
“Manda has seen ESF through an enormous amount of change in recent years especially,” said Kristine Jordan, ESF board chair. “We are grateful for all she has done to serve our community and for her commitment to ensuring a smooth and successful leadership transition in the coming months.”
The Empty Stocking Fund supports disadvantaged children throughout metro Atlanta by providing toys and gifts during the holiday season and other basic needs goods like school supplies throughout the rest of the year. This is accomplished through three distinct programs: Student Supply Kit Distributions, ESF’s Free Store for Teachers, and ESF’s Holiday Gift Distribution.
“ESF’s board of directors is committed to building upon our strong foundation, taking a thoughtful, strategic approach to identifying a new leader, and evaluating all the scenarios and options available to fulfill and expand ESF’s mission to serve children in our community,” Jordan concluded.
The most senior position in the organization, the Executive Director (ED) is responsible for developing and executing the organization’s strategic plan, managing ESF’s staff and shaping the organizational culture, and overseeing all operations including connecting with the community and donors. For more information about the opportunity including a full job description and candidate requirements, click here.
Manda Hunt, who has served as ESF’s executive director since 2010, will be stepping down from her leadership role later this year to allow her to focus more time and energy on meeting her family’s needs. She will continue to lead the organization as its executive director while the search for her replacement is underway and throughout the leadership transition.
“I am incredibly grateful to have had such a rewarding job that I can truly say I loved for so many years,” Hunt said. “In addition to having an opportunity to support parents and guardians who are struggling to make ends meet, I have had the pleasure of working with so many kind, caring and generous members of the community over the years.”
“Manda has seen ESF through an enormous amount of change in recent years especially,” said Kristine Jordan, ESF board chair. “We are grateful for all she has done to serve our community and for her commitment to ensuring a smooth and successful leadership transition in the coming months.”
The Empty Stocking Fund supports disadvantaged children throughout metro Atlanta by providing toys and gifts during the holiday season and other basic needs goods like school supplies throughout the rest of the year. This is accomplished through three distinct programs: Student Supply Kit Distributions, ESF’s Free Store for Teachers, and ESF’s Holiday Gift Distribution.
“ESF’s board of directors is committed to building upon our strong foundation, taking a thoughtful, strategic approach to identifying a new leader, and evaluating all the scenarios and options available to fulfill and expand ESF’s mission to serve children in our community,” Jordan concluded.
The most senior position in the organization, the Executive Director (ED) is responsible for developing and executing the organization’s strategic plan, managing ESF’s staff and shaping the organizational culture, and overseeing all operations including connecting with the community and donors. For more information about the opportunity including a full job description and candidate requirements, click here.
Contact
The Empty Stocking FundContact
Manda Hunt
404-876-8697
www.emptystockingfund.org
Manda Hunt
404-876-8697
www.emptystockingfund.org
Categories