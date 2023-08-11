KA Fashion TV Models Talk Host Kelly Alexander Joins iPOP as New Fashion Choreographer
KAFTVs Model Talk host Kelly Joins IPOP 2023
Los Angeles, CA, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- July of 2023 KA Fashion TVs award winning Producer Kelly Alexander was officially named the Fashion Choreographer for the International Presentation of Performers (IPOP). There was an offer and acceptance in May. With great pleasure she agreed to work hard on the shows direction, model calls and bringing LA Fashion designers to the forefront. She created a show flow that assured this years IPOP fashion segment would be a success. IPOP models reigned from USA, France, Italy, London, South Africa, Canada and Kenya to all witness and walk in the runway show that rivaled LAFW, NYFW and Milan. Congrats to Kelly for a Job well done.
