NY Imaging Specialists Earns ACR Prostate Cancer MRI Center of Excellence Designation
Ridge, NY, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NY Imaging Specialists has been named a Prostate Cancer MRI Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.
This recognition is granted to imaging facilities with full accreditation in all body MR-imaging programs, including specialized prostate imaging. The ACR’s gold seal recognizes centers that have met the high-quality MR prostate imaging standards for personnel, equipment, quality assurance and quality control procedure requirements for patient safety. The accreditation sets NY Imaging Specialists apart as a leader in providing world-class prostate cancer care.
“Being named a Prostate Cancer MRI Center of Excellence reflects the knowledge and skill of our MR imaging technologists and radiologists. It is a testament to our robust prostate MRI program and highlights the dedication we have towards providing world-class care,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO.
Prostate MRI has changed the paradigm of prostate cancer diagnosis. Over the last couple of decades, its utilization has steadily increased, becoming an integral part of diagnosing and treating patients with suspected or confirmed prostate cancer. It is now employed from the initial cancer detection to defining the most appropriate treatment for patients and evaluating disease recurrence. Additionally, MRI can rule out the presence of clinically significant prostate cancers, preventing many men from having an unnecessary invasive biopsy procedure and mitigating the overdiagnosis and overtreatment of insignificant cancers.
The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 36,000 diagnostic and interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging, radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services. Founded in 1924, the ACR is one of the largest and most influential medical associations in the United States. The ACR devotes its resources to making imaging and radiation therapy safe, effective and accessible to those who need it.
For more information, visit nyimaging.com.
About New York Imaging Specialists:
Our mission at NY Imaging Specialists is to provide the highest-quality advanced imaging in a patient-centered and compassionate environment, with the comfort and convenience of being close to home. For more information, visit www.nyimaging.com.
This recognition is granted to imaging facilities with full accreditation in all body MR-imaging programs, including specialized prostate imaging. The ACR’s gold seal recognizes centers that have met the high-quality MR prostate imaging standards for personnel, equipment, quality assurance and quality control procedure requirements for patient safety. The accreditation sets NY Imaging Specialists apart as a leader in providing world-class prostate cancer care.
“Being named a Prostate Cancer MRI Center of Excellence reflects the knowledge and skill of our MR imaging technologists and radiologists. It is a testament to our robust prostate MRI program and highlights the dedication we have towards providing world-class care,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO.
Prostate MRI has changed the paradigm of prostate cancer diagnosis. Over the last couple of decades, its utilization has steadily increased, becoming an integral part of diagnosing and treating patients with suspected or confirmed prostate cancer. It is now employed from the initial cancer detection to defining the most appropriate treatment for patients and evaluating disease recurrence. Additionally, MRI can rule out the presence of clinically significant prostate cancers, preventing many men from having an unnecessary invasive biopsy procedure and mitigating the overdiagnosis and overtreatment of insignificant cancers.
The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 36,000 diagnostic and interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging, radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services. Founded in 1924, the ACR is one of the largest and most influential medical associations in the United States. The ACR devotes its resources to making imaging and radiation therapy safe, effective and accessible to those who need it.
For more information, visit nyimaging.com.
About New York Imaging Specialists:
Our mission at NY Imaging Specialists is to provide the highest-quality advanced imaging in a patient-centered and compassionate environment, with the comfort and convenience of being close to home. For more information, visit www.nyimaging.com.
Contact
New York Imaging SpecialistsContact
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
https://nyimaging.com/
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
https://nyimaging.com/
Categories