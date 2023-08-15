Christie Beu Issues Enchanting Latin Contemporary Pop Single, “That’s Whassup”
New York City-based Indie Label Young Pals Music releases Christie Beu’s “That’s Whassup” delivering a spellbinding performance that evokes the passion and innocence of youthful romance.
New York, NY, August 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Young Pals Music, an innovative record label known for its commitment to showcasing emerging talent, is thrilled to announce the release of the latest single by Beu Sisters lead singer Christie Beu. Titled "That’s Whassup," this Latin contemporary pop masterpiece is certain to captivate audiences with its infectious melody, heartfelt lyrics, and mesmerizing harmonies.
Inspired by the timeless allure of teenage love, "That’s Whassup" invites listeners into a world of positive emotions, capturing the exhilaration, joy, and longing experienced during this pivotal stage of life. Beu, renowned for her dynamic vocal abilities and magnetic stage presence, delivers a spellbinding performance that evokes the passion and innocence of youthful romance.
Produced by Ayhan Sahin and Bernadette O’Reilly, the song enchants listeners with its intricate layers of harmonies reminiscent of the iconic "From AM to PM" by ChristinaMilian. Each vocal arrangement in "That’s Whassup" is meticulously crafted, weaving together seamlessly to create a rich tapestry of sound that envelopes the listener and adds depth to the song's narrative.
"That’s Whassup” perfectly embodies the spirit of Latin contemporary pop, blending infectious beats, lush instrumentation, and an undeniable sense of rhythm. Beu’s multilayered vocals effortlessly glide over the vibrant melodies, delivering a captivating performance that will enchant both dedicated fans of the Beu Sister’s beloved catalog as well as new listeners.
Sahin, co-writer and producer at Young Pals Music, expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with the talented Beu on thislatest track. As a longtime follower of the Beu Sisters, Sahin took the opportunity to send them an instrumental track, hoping to capture the essence of their unique sound. Within two weeks, the Beu Sisters followed with a completely new song they co-wrote, harmonized, and recorded themselves. The infectious energy and fresh vibes of this creation, with Christie’s lead vocal on “That's Whassup,” made the decision to move forward with this new recording an easy one."
“That's Whassup" is available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms. Fans can stay updated on the latest news, releases, and exclusive content from Christie Beu by following her on social media channels.
About Young Pals Music:
Young Pals Music has been dedicated to nurturing and promoting emerging talent for more than 15 years. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and authenticity, the New York-based label aims to redefine the music industry landscape by showcasing independent artists non-exclusively who dare to be different. Through strategic partnerships and a passionate team, Young Pals Music is dedicated to empowering artists and creating music that resonates with audiences worldwide.
Credits:
Title: That’s Whassup
Artist: Christie Beu
Label: Young Pals Music
Written by Christie Beu, Bernadette O’Reilly, Ayhan Sahin
Published by Young Pals Music, 2023
Drums by Mike Sorrentino
Bass Guitar by Carras Paton
Electric and Acoustic Guitars by Gene Blank
Classical Guitar by Emre Yilmaz
Piano and Synth by Rob Preuss
All vocals arranged and performed by Christie Beu
Cover Artwork by Cagri Keskin, Dönüm Noktasi
Photography by Christie Beu
Mixed and Produced by Ayhan Sahin
Mastered by Ryan Smith @Sterling Sound
Executive Producer: Bernadette O’Reilly
Inspired by the timeless allure of teenage love, "That’s Whassup" invites listeners into a world of positive emotions, capturing the exhilaration, joy, and longing experienced during this pivotal stage of life. Beu, renowned for her dynamic vocal abilities and magnetic stage presence, delivers a spellbinding performance that evokes the passion and innocence of youthful romance.
Produced by Ayhan Sahin and Bernadette O’Reilly, the song enchants listeners with its intricate layers of harmonies reminiscent of the iconic "From AM to PM" by ChristinaMilian. Each vocal arrangement in "That’s Whassup" is meticulously crafted, weaving together seamlessly to create a rich tapestry of sound that envelopes the listener and adds depth to the song's narrative.
"That’s Whassup” perfectly embodies the spirit of Latin contemporary pop, blending infectious beats, lush instrumentation, and an undeniable sense of rhythm. Beu’s multilayered vocals effortlessly glide over the vibrant melodies, delivering a captivating performance that will enchant both dedicated fans of the Beu Sister’s beloved catalog as well as new listeners.
Sahin, co-writer and producer at Young Pals Music, expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with the talented Beu on thislatest track. As a longtime follower of the Beu Sisters, Sahin took the opportunity to send them an instrumental track, hoping to capture the essence of their unique sound. Within two weeks, the Beu Sisters followed with a completely new song they co-wrote, harmonized, and recorded themselves. The infectious energy and fresh vibes of this creation, with Christie’s lead vocal on “That's Whassup,” made the decision to move forward with this new recording an easy one."
“That's Whassup" is available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms. Fans can stay updated on the latest news, releases, and exclusive content from Christie Beu by following her on social media channels.
About Young Pals Music:
Young Pals Music has been dedicated to nurturing and promoting emerging talent for more than 15 years. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and authenticity, the New York-based label aims to redefine the music industry landscape by showcasing independent artists non-exclusively who dare to be different. Through strategic partnerships and a passionate team, Young Pals Music is dedicated to empowering artists and creating music that resonates with audiences worldwide.
Credits:
Title: That’s Whassup
Artist: Christie Beu
Label: Young Pals Music
Written by Christie Beu, Bernadette O’Reilly, Ayhan Sahin
Published by Young Pals Music, 2023
Drums by Mike Sorrentino
Bass Guitar by Carras Paton
Electric and Acoustic Guitars by Gene Blank
Classical Guitar by Emre Yilmaz
Piano and Synth by Rob Preuss
All vocals arranged and performed by Christie Beu
Cover Artwork by Cagri Keskin, Dönüm Noktasi
Photography by Christie Beu
Mixed and Produced by Ayhan Sahin
Mastered by Ryan Smith @Sterling Sound
Executive Producer: Bernadette O’Reilly
Contact
Young Pals MusicContact
Bernadette O'Reilly
(917) 450-6482
YoungPalsMusic.com
YouTube @YoungPals
Other social media @ YoungPalsMusic
Bernadette O'Reilly
(917) 450-6482
YoungPalsMusic.com
YouTube @YoungPals
Other social media @ YoungPalsMusic
Categories