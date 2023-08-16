Film About Southern Artists From Due West Groupe Wins International Awards
Crossing South, a documentary film about artistic inspiration in the American South, by filmmakers Joe Clark and Ken Beale, of Due West Groupe won several prestigious international film awards. The film explores the works of Philip Morsberger, Mark Mulfinger, Ed Rice and Leo Twiggs, among others.
A Due West Groupe film, Crossing South, a long-form documentary about artistic inspiration in the American South, recently won several prestigious international film awards.
Filmmakers Joe Clark, of Greenville, S.C., and Ken Beale, of Franklin, TN, were awarded Best Director and Best Artist Feature at the recent 2023 Cine Paris Film Festival. These awards follow similar awards in Cannes, Naples (Italy) and Los Angeles. Pat Hindman, of Nashville, TN, was Sound Designer.
Crossing South explores the works of accomplished artists Philip Morsberger, Mark Mulfinger, Ed Rice and Leo Twiggs, among others. Each artist has an important volume of work and acclaimed recognition.
"The aim of Crossing South is to explore the inspirations of these creators,” said Clark. “Each of these artists connect with viewers in very unique ways through personal passion and noted creative expression.”
"We were inspired by witnessing and responding to the artwork," said Beale. “I think the film was elevated by the personal insights of each artist.”
Crossing South won the following awards:
Best Director (Documentary), Cine Paris Film Festival, Paris, France (2023)
Best Artist Film (Feature), Cine Paris Film Festival, Paris, France (2023)
Best Editing, Cannes World Film Festival, Cannes, France (2022)
Best Feature Documentary, Vesuvius International Film Festival, Naples, Italy (2022)
Best Feature Documentary, Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards (LAIFFA), Los Angeles, Calif. (2023)
Sandra Rupp of Greenville, S.C., supported the film production as key contact to the artists. Grace Teshima of Paris, France was conduit to an art community in France.
Three art historians and experts offer their expertise and insights in the film: Dr. William Eiland, Director Museum of Georgia, Athens, Georgia; Harriett Green, southern art expert, Columbia, S.C.; and Kevin Grogan, Director of The Morris Museum, Augusta, Georgia.
The film was shot on location throughout several southern states and select locales in western Europe.
Another Clark and Beale project, WHY?, was also honored at the recent Paris film festival. The film highlights the extensive artwork of John Acorn, who was Director of the Department of Art at Clemson University for 21 years.
Filmmakers Clark and Beale currently have other works in planning and pre-production.
Crossing South film trailer: https://vimeo.com/835066490
