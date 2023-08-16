Robert P. Ottone Cashes in Open Contract Challenge Winning to Publish a New eBook
"Last Horror Hero" hit the public today.
Apple Valley, CA, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After being awarded an open Contract for his manuscript, Dark Myth Publications (a division of The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company) is excited to announce the public release of author Robert P. Ottone's Last Horror Hero.
When fifteen year old Miles finds himself pulled into the world of his favorite horror icon, Xavier Krieger, he finds himself the unwilling sidekick in a dangerous world that he thought only existed in fiction.
"From the moment I read this first piece, I knew we had something special," said Stephanie J. Bardy, Editor in Chief of Dark Myth Publications. "I am so thrilled to see it available to the public."
"I’m really excited to be working with a great team and couldn’t be happier with the finished product. Last Horror Hero was a labor of love," the author, Robert P. Ottone, said, "and it’ll be exciting to see how people react to it!"
Robert P. Ottone is the Bram Stoker Award-winning author of The Triangle. His other works include Her Infernal Name & Other Nightmares (an honorable mention in The Best Horror Of The Year Volume 13) as well as the suburban folk horror novel, The Vile Thing We Created.
His short stories have appeared in various anthologies as well as online. He’s also the publisher and owner of Spooky House Press.
He can be found online at SpookyHousePress.com or on Twitter/IG: @RobertOttone
He delights in the creepy and views bagels solely as a cream cheese delivery device.
Last Horror Hero. 91 pages. $2.99 is available online at Amazon.com.
About Dark Myth Publications
Dark Myth Publications is an independent trade book publisher and a magazine publisher – that is read worldwide more than five to six thousand times on a monthly basis. It is owned by The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC. Dark Myth Publications was formed in 2005 and currently employs four imprints M-Kids Book, G.IS.G Heavenly Publication, MythWurks Publications, and Horrotica Publications.
About The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company
The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC., is an independent global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most diverse content and brands across literature, online, and streaming podcasts. The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC is available in most countries and territories. With a straightforward goal to entertain audiences worldwide through its unique brands and products, including Dark Myth Publications, Dark Myth Comics, JayZoModcast, and others. For more information, please visit www.thejayzomondarkmythcompany.com.
Contact
CW Winter
760-221-1925
https://www.thejayzomondarkmythcompany.com/
