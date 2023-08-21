Author Joy Hand's New Audiobook, "Finding Hope (The Prodigy Program Book 1)," Tells the Story of a Teen with Psychic Powers That a Dangerous Organization Seeks to Control
Recent audiobook release “Finding Hope (The Prodigy Program Book 1),” from Audiobook Network author Joy Hand, centers around Hope Johnson, a young teen who must survive not only the foster care program, but also having special telekinetic powers. Desperate to discover the truth about her abilities, Hope is drawn to science and must rely on the few allies she has to find the answers she seeks.
New York, NY, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joy Hand has completed her new audiobook, “Finding Hope (The Prodigy Program Book 1)”: a captivating story of a young foster teen whose sensitivity to energy fields, ghosts, and magnetic fields give her incredible mental abilities that she must learn to control, or risk landing herself in unimaginable trouble.
“If you think being a teenager is tough, try doing it as a psychic,” shares Joy. “When Hope Johnson lands at Ms. Broombeck’s door, she expects nothing to be different. After nine years in the foster system and nearly twice as many moves, she knows the drill—remain solitary, nose buried in a book, and try to ignore the ghosts and the voices. With the help of the eccentric woman from down the hall, Hope begins to sharpen psychic abilities and takes her first steps towards learning the truth about her past and confronting the shadowy organization that seeks to find and control her. Her childhood as a foster kid was anything but special, but it doesn’t take a psychic to see that the future is going to be a lot more interesting.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Joy Hand’s new audiobook is a compelling story that will leave listeners spellbound as they follow along on Hope’s journey to understand more about her powers and her origins. Expertly paced and full of suspense, as Hope navigates the many twists and turns of her life, will she be able to find the answers about her origins, or succumb to the many dangers that both her powers and certain government agents pose to her?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Finding Hope (The Prodigy Program Book 1)” by Joy Hand through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
