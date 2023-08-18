One Day Alive's Newest Release: "Nowhere"
Cincinnati, OH, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "One Day Alive" Unveils Captivating New Single and Music Video: "Nowhere" https://youtu.be/PYQ9CFZSPd8
Featuring Renowned Guitarist & songwriter Jason Null of Platinum artist Saving Abel.
Hailing from Cincinnati,Ohio One Day Alive is thrilled to announce the release of their latest single and music video, Nowhere, featuring the exceptional talent of guitarist Jason Null, famously known for his work with the acclaimed platinum award winning band Saving Abel.
The new single, "Nowhere" is the follow up to the top 10 rock single "Bringing on the pain" and was co-written by Null and captures the essence of One Day Alive's signature sound, combining powerful vocals, intricate melodies, and emotionally charged lyrics. "Nowhere" takes listeners on a captivating musical journey that is both sonically rich and deeply resonant.
In the accompanying music video One Day Alive creates a visually stunning narrative that complements the song's evocative themes. The band's artistic vision is beautifully translated into a cinematic experience that engages viewers, inviting them to immerse themselves in the story and emotions conveyed through music. "We are incredibly excited about the release of 'Nowhere'," says Randy Webb, lead vocalist of One Day Alive. "Working with Jason Null has been an inspiring experience, and we believe that the synergy of our musical styles has resulted in something truly special. 'Nowhere' is a reflection of our collective passion for music and our dedication to delivering an unforgettable listening experience."
The collaboration with Jason brings a fresh and dynamic element to One Day Alive's music, pushing creative boundaries and showcasing the band's commitment to innovation within the industry.
Fans and music enthusiasts alike are invited to experience the magic of "Nowhere" by One Day Alive. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms,
About One Day Alive: One Day Alive is a Rock Alternative sensation known for their music that makes you feel involved in their stories and invite you to join in the day to day life they live through their music. With one studio album recorded and soon to be released via Orlando's Silent Majority Group / OneRPM and managed by Orlando management company JHMP (Creed, Paramore, Sevendust , Alter Bridge) the band is comprised of Vocalist Randy Webb, Tony Russomanno on Lead Guitar, Scott Ryan on Bass Guitar & Garfield Redden on Drums. One Day Alive continues to captivate audiences worldwide with their performances and heartfelt compositions.
About Jason Null: Jason Null is a highly acclaimed guitarist, recognized for his remarkable contributions to the music scene as co founder and primary co writer for the platinum artist Saving Abel, with hits such as Addicted and 18 days. His exceptional skills and southern style have made him a major player and sought-after collaborator, adding his unique southern flavor to various musical projects.
