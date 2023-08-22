Press Releases>eLifeguard.com>

New First Aid Tourniquet Arm Trainer Revealed

eLifeguard.com® recently revealed its new First Aid Tourniquet Arm Trainer™. The product was designed for first responder training for administering first aid to a victim or patient with an arm wound requiring use of a tourniquet, wound gauze packing or direct pressure.

Rockledge, FL, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The new Tourniquet Arm Trainer first aid training device was designed to be a more durable and cost effective option for first aid training when compared to other products currently on the market. The patent pending design was created by the eLifeguard.com team of former first aid / CPR instructors and lifeguard training instructors who are responsible for other industry changing innovations such as the Award Winning USCG Approved LIFE RING™, the lifeguard industry standard Seal Quik™ Resuscitation Mask, and the best selling LIFE™ Rescue Tube that is standard issue at aquatic facilities worldwide.

The Tourniquet Arm Trainer is made of an ultra-durable proprietary closed foam that emulates the touch and feel of human muscle and skin. This unique material does not absorb water or body fluids and is easy to clean and disinfect. Features of the Tourniquet Arm Trainer include a packable wrist wound and an upper arm slash wound for direct pressure application. The product's trademarked and patent pending COMPRESSION MATRIX™ inner core flexes and rebounds when tourniquet pressure is applied and released simulating anatomical body limb response when a tourniquet, wound packing or direct pressure is used on a victim or patient.

For the last quarter century, eLifeguard.com has developed as the industry leader in aquatics, lifesaving, and first aid product innovation.
