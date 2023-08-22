New First Aid Tourniquet Arm Trainer Revealed
eLifeguard.com® recently revealed its new First Aid Tourniquet Arm Trainer™. The product was designed for first responder training for administering first aid to a victim or patient with an arm wound requiring use of a tourniquet, wound gauze packing or direct pressure.
The Tourniquet Arm Trainer is made of an ultra-durable proprietary closed foam that emulates the touch and feel of human muscle and skin. This unique material does not absorb water or body fluids and is easy to clean and disinfect. Features of the Tourniquet Arm Trainer include a packable wrist wound and an upper arm slash wound for direct pressure application. The product's trademarked and patent pending COMPRESSION MATRIX™ inner core flexes and rebounds when tourniquet pressure is applied and released simulating anatomical body limb response when a tourniquet, wound packing or direct pressure is used on a victim or patient.
For the last quarter century, eLifeguard.com has developed as the industry leader in aquatics, lifesaving, and first aid product innovation.
Carlos Smith
(321) 433-3630
www.elifeguard.com
