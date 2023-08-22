Flaming Elephant Films LLC Unveils Innovative Direct-to-Viewer Marketing Strategy: Empowering Artists and Redefining Hollywood Dynamics
Greenville, SC, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Flaming Elephant Films LLC, a visionary force in the film industry, is excited to announce a groundbreaking shift in their marketing strategy. Straying from the traditional route of relying on streaming services, Flaming Elephant Films has chosen to put their movies directly into the hands of viewers, unlocking a new era of artistic empowerment and financial stability for actors and writers.
At the core of this strategy lies a dedication to recognizing the hard work and dedication of actors and writers. By bypassing traditional streaming models and enabling viewers to access films directly, Flaming Elephant Films is able to offer actors a larger residual deal, directly impacting their livelihoods. This direct-to-viewer approach not only elevates the role of artists but also fosters a more sustainable and equitable ecosystem that addresses the challenges Hollywood has long grappled with, such as writer and actor strikes.
"Heel'D": A Case Study in Empowerment
Flaming Elephant Films proudly presents "Heel'D," the inaugural film that stands as a testament to the success of their groundbreaking marketing approach. This riveting cinematic experience is now available for download exclusively on the company's official website, www.flamingelephant.com. Viewers can seize the opportunity to own "Heel'D" download (90% off with “illski90” code), directly contributing to the empowerment of artists and the transformation of the film industry landscape.
A Vision for Change
Flaming Elephant Films envisions a transformative shift in the entertainment landscape, one where artists are revered, compensated fairly, and given the agency to shape their own futures. By embracing a direct-to-viewer marketing model, the company is positioned to champion the creative voices that drive the industry's heartbeat while maintaining control over the filmmaking process.
"We are driven by a passion to rewrite the rules of the film industry. Our strategy places the power back into the hands of the artists and creators who make cinema a reality. 'Heel'D' is just the beginning of a movement that seeks to redefine Hollywood and invigorate it with financial stability and creative autonomy," stated Demetris “Illski” Jones-Bezos CEO of Flaming Elephant Films.
Flaming Elephant Films invites viewers, artists, and industry enthusiasts alike to join them on this transformative journey as they challenge conventions, break barriers, and usher in an era of cinematic evolution.
For further information and to experience "Heel'D," visit www.flamingelephant.com.
About Flaming Elephant Films LLC
Flaming Elephant Films LLC is an innovative production company committed to redefining the film industry landscape. With a focus on empowering artists, controlling distribution, and embracing new marketing strategies, Flaming Elephant Films is poised to lead a transformation that breathes new life into Hollywood. For more information, visit www.flamingelephant.com.
Contact
Demetris "illski" Jones-Bezos
828-242-6016
www.flamingelephant.com
