Sold – Philema Self Storage – Leesburg, GA
Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Philema Self Storage in Leesburg, GA. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. The facility was sold to a regional buyer.
Hilton Head Island, SC, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Philema Self Storage in Leesburg, GA. Michael is a leading self storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. The facility was sold to a regional buyer.
Philema Self Storage has two locations, 1636 Philema Rd., and 130 Sportsmans Club Dr., located across the street from each other. Combined, these facilities offer 362 climate-controlled and standard units including parking and retail spaces and 57,280 +/- RSF on 7.71 +/- acres. Amenities include 24/7 gated access with keypad entry, 24-hour video surveillance, ample lighting, perimeter fencing, and a rental office.
Leesburg, GA is approximately 80 miles southeast of Columbus, GA, 100 miles south of Macon, GA, and 100 miles north of Tallahassee, FL.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. has continued to support owners and investors, successfully closing multiple transactions while securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. With growing uncertainty in today's market, it is more important than ever to have a real estate professional assist you with your investment decision. Midcoast Properties stands ready to aid buyers and sellers in facilitating successful transactions in the coming year.
As a leading broker of self storage in the Southeast, Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
Philema Self Storage has two locations, 1636 Philema Rd., and 130 Sportsmans Club Dr., located across the street from each other. Combined, these facilities offer 362 climate-controlled and standard units including parking and retail spaces and 57,280 +/- RSF on 7.71 +/- acres. Amenities include 24/7 gated access with keypad entry, 24-hour video surveillance, ample lighting, perimeter fencing, and a rental office.
Leesburg, GA is approximately 80 miles southeast of Columbus, GA, 100 miles south of Macon, GA, and 100 miles north of Tallahassee, FL.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. has continued to support owners and investors, successfully closing multiple transactions while securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. With growing uncertainty in today's market, it is more important than ever to have a real estate professional assist you with your investment decision. Midcoast Properties stands ready to aid buyers and sellers in facilitating successful transactions in the coming year.
As a leading broker of self storage in the Southeast, Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
Contact
Midcoast Properties, Inc.Contact
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Categories