Author Diana Beranek's New Audiobook, "Stop Being a Victim!" is a Profound and Inspiring Tool Designed to Help Listeners Completely Move Past Their Victim Mentality
Recent audiobook release “Stop Being a Victim!: Lift Weights Off, Lift Eyes Up, and Spread Your Wings,” from Audiobook Network author Diana Beranek, is an inspiring autobiographical account that documents the author's journey to overcome health, personal, and financial struggles through physical exercise and her faith and reveals how readers can accomplish the same thing by following in her footsteps.
Jacksonville, FL, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Diana Beranek, a licensed massage therapist and business owner, has completed her new audiobook, “Stop Being a Victim!: Lift Weights Off, Lift Eyes Up, and Spread Your Wings”: a powerful and uplifting account of how the author took control of her life after finding a new perspective on her situation through her relationship with the Lord.
Originally from La Crosse, Wisconsin, author Diana Beranek has successfully owned and operated Go Madd 4 Massage in St Augustine, Florida, since 2004. She currently lives in Jacksonville, Florida, with her fun and sporty dog Wrangler, with whom she loves to take walks in nature. Diana graduated with a BS degree in pharmacy from the University of Iowa and was a practicing pharmacist for many years before changing careers and going back to school to pursue massage therapy. The author recently became a health and wellness coach to further help her clients after battling health issues for sixteen years. In her spare time, Diana enjoys lifting weights and watching football and tennis, and is an avid movie fan and concert goer.
“In my personal memoir, I reveal how God transformed me from the inside out to overcome a victim mentality, not just staying as a survivor,” writes Beranek. “I was taken to the other side experiencing joy. God taught me how to trust, which was missing from so many experiences, and changed me from an ugly duckling into a beautiful swan. He took me from grieving to joy, pride to humility, self-sufficiency and indifference to compassion.
“I invite readers on my real life journey sprinkling in quotes, blending in Scripture verses, adding a twist of humorous adventures, and tossing in wisdom and personal insights. I share my story by pouring out a recipe seasoned with fighting back and letting your light shine. My story includes changing careers, traumatic events, grieving, child abuse, rape, health issues, and financial issues. I also invite readers to stop being a victim of anything. Let me be your friend to see life trials from a different, healthier perspective instead of being defeated by them.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Diana Beranek’s new audiobook will reveal tips to achieving physical and mental wellness, along with inspirational Scripture verses and stirring quotes weaved throughout to help listeners overcome the victim mentality that plagues many in today’s world. By following along on the author’s journey, listeners will discover that the other side of all pain is joy, peace, wholeness, and freedom that can be achieved by living in a healthier, more positive way.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Stop Being a Victim!: Lift Weights Off, Lift Eyes Up, and Spread Your Wings” by Diana Beranek through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
