Author Michael R. Smith’s New Book, "The Etiquette Guide for Trailer Folk," is a Unique and Engaging Self-Help Book Full of Timeless and Relatable Advice
Recent release “The Etiquette Guide for Trailer Folk,” from Page Publishing author Michael R. Smith, offers endlessly valuable guidance to readers inspired by author’s firsthand experiences.
Sun Valley, NV, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael R. Smith has completed his new book, “The Etiquette Guide for Trailer Folk”: a one-of-a-kind self-help book that shares the author’s personal experiences.
Author Michael R. Smith has been published in numerous poetry anthologies and has written dozens of short stories for several magazines. His solo debut, “The Illustrated Poetry of Crazy Bear,” was met with wide acclaim, and sold out quickly. The illustrations came from his studio of watercolor paintings. He currently lives in Northern Nevada, with his companion, Susan, and a small herd of cats.
Smith writes, “Giving up your own bedroom is a wonderful gesture, but then where are you going to sleep? There are several options. You could displace the kids, put them on the living room floor in sleeping bags (‘We’re camping!’), leaving you and your wife free to discuss which of you is going to take the top bunk on those twin beds. Another choice might be to sleep out in the truck camper (being extra careful if it’s up on jacks rather than on the truck itself!) or camp trailer. Of course, there’s always a motel, but what about the kids?”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael R. Smith’s interesting work is filled with tips and tricks, as well as personal backstories, that make the work an engaging and easy-to-follow read.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The Etiquette Guide for Trailer Folk” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
