California Coast Credit Union Names Robert Whitton V.P. Branch Network
San Diego, CA, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- California Coast Credit Union, the longest serving financial institution based in San Diego, with over $3.5 billion in assets, has named Robert Whitton as Vice President of Branch Network.
In his role at Cal Coast, Whitton will be responsible for the oversight, coordination, and efficiency of branch operations, and optimizing member service throughout Cal Coast Credit Union’s network of 25 branches.
Whitton has over 20 years of experience in financial institutions and an extensive background as a credit union leader. He has experience orchestrating comprehensive strategies across branch operations, digital banking, and more. He has a passion for developing others and has recently served as an Adjunct Professor at Riverside Community College, sharing valuable insights on banking and management with college students.
“Robert will be an outstanding addition to our team. He has demonstrated experience driving operational efficiency and cultivating a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement through a member-first approach,” said Todd Lane, President & CEO of California Coast Credit Union. “Cal Coast has a track record of exceptional member service, and Robert has a background that will allow us to take member service to an even higher level across all our branches.”
Whitton’s educational background includes an MBA from the Geis College of Business at the University of Illinois, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University, San Bernardino, and has completed the management program at Western CUNA Management School. Robert enjoys the outdoors, sports, and spending time on the golf course with his teenage son.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3.5 billion in assets, the credit union serves over 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
In his role at Cal Coast, Whitton will be responsible for the oversight, coordination, and efficiency of branch operations, and optimizing member service throughout Cal Coast Credit Union’s network of 25 branches.
Whitton has over 20 years of experience in financial institutions and an extensive background as a credit union leader. He has experience orchestrating comprehensive strategies across branch operations, digital banking, and more. He has a passion for developing others and has recently served as an Adjunct Professor at Riverside Community College, sharing valuable insights on banking and management with college students.
“Robert will be an outstanding addition to our team. He has demonstrated experience driving operational efficiency and cultivating a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement through a member-first approach,” said Todd Lane, President & CEO of California Coast Credit Union. “Cal Coast has a track record of exceptional member service, and Robert has a background that will allow us to take member service to an even higher level across all our branches.”
Whitton’s educational background includes an MBA from the Geis College of Business at the University of Illinois, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University, San Bernardino, and has completed the management program at Western CUNA Management School. Robert enjoys the outdoors, sports, and spending time on the golf course with his teenage son.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3.5 billion in assets, the credit union serves over 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
Contact
California Coast Credit UnionContact
Christine Lee
858-636-3083
www.calcoastcu.org
Christine Lee
858-636-3083
www.calcoastcu.org
Categories