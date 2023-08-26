Virginia Beach-Based Earthly Infrastructure® Has Begun Seeking a Strategic Alignment
Earthly Infrastructure® Building and Infrastructure Development announces intentions to seek a strategic partnership with another Virginia based builder.
Virginia Beach, VA, August 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This announcement comes as Earthly Infrastructure heads into its fifth year of existence after being founded in 2019 with the Commonwealth of Virginia State Corporation Commission. The company which began as just a concept has grown into one that is now fully licensed as a Commercial Building Contractor in the commonwealth of Virginia. Earthly Infrastructure has spent the better part of the last 5 years building the company's footprint and establishing itself as a recognizable brand in the Virginia Beach and Chesapeake commercial construction market.
The company is now seeking a strategic partnership with another Virginia based company in the building construction industry looking to expand their current operations into the commercial building market where Earthly Infrastructure sees a need for the continued growth of Virginia Beach, and Chesapeake especially.
"What I need for Earthly Infrastructure is to bring in a partner or partners that know the Hampton Roads construction industry, and have established ties with our local developers, contractors and material suppliers. I believe that in order for me to take Earthly Infrastructure to the field and impact the commercial building market in these communities it's going to take me re-structuring the company into a building group." - Eric S. Cavallo, Founder/Director of Operations
About Earthly Infrastructure® Building and Infrastructure Development Inc.
•The company was founded in 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
•Corporate office address is 780 Lynnhaven Parkway, Suite 400, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23452.
•Currently holds a Virginia Class C (CBC) Commercial Building Contractors license.
•Class B licensure in progress (expected 2024).
•Holds two United States of America United States patent and Trademarks office Federal Service marks under international class 42 and U.S. class(es) 100,101 for the planning of buildings and infrastructure systems for buildings.
•Has formal partnerships with the Enviornmental Protection Agency WaterSense® and ENERGYSTAR® programs.
For more information and to inquire about a strategic partnership with Earthly Infrastructure® interested parties are encouraged to reach out by submitting a contact form found at www.EarthlyInfrastructure.com/contact-us.
