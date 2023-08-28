Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Wraps Up a Successful 3rd Annual Kids Summer Duals Competition
Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Promotes Camaraderie and Skill Development through In-House Youth Jiu-Jitsu Tournament Hialeah Gardens High School
Miami Lakes, FL, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Lakes Jiu-Jitsu proudly announces the successful conclusion of their 3rd Annual Kids Summer Duals Competition. This engaging event, which took place at Hialeah Gardens High School, showcased the talent and dedication of young athletes from the Miami Lakes academy.
The 3rd Annual Kids Summer Duals Competition served as a platform for both recreational and competitive young Jiu-Jitsu enthusiasts to step onto the mat and put their skills to the test. The event, open to participants of all ages and belts, encapsulated the spirit of camaraderie and growth that the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fosters.
“Our in-house tournament is for where everyone gets a chance to compete, both recreational students and competitors,” said Professor and Owner Carlos Ramirez.
The tournament kicked off at 9 a.m. and continued until 1 p.m. Throughout the event, the attendees witnessed remarkable displays of sportsmanship, discipline, and skill as 80 kids, ranging from ages 4 to 13, showcased their Jiu-Jitsu prowess. The sense of community and encouragement that enveloped the venue was truly heartwarming with over 200 attendees.
“The event was impressive overall. We are very proud of our kids and the whole team,” said Jeanette Carmona, mother of two participants ages 5 and 8. "It was important for us to support our family and friends. The kids wanted to compete with their friends and test their skills with their peers,” she added.
During the event, the funds raised were contributed to support a local community charity.
Adding to the festivity, the competition concluded with a delightful feast, generously provided by Matadero Cabrera. In a generous gesture, Matadora Cabrera donated lunch, ensuring that all attendees could enjoy a nourishing and satisfying lunch. This thoughtful touch further emphasized the sense of togetherness and unity that defined the event.
"The feedback from the parents has been phenomenal and we look forward to doing it again next year," said Ramirez.
With over 200 attendees, the 3rd Annual Kids Summer Duals Competition proved to be a resounding success. Families, friends, and Jiu-Jitsu enthusiasts gathered to cheer on the young competitors, creating an atmosphere of encouragement and support. This event showcased the vibrant and growing community that Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes has cultivated through its dedication to promoting Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his jiu-jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his jiu-jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie as the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
For more information about Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu academy, please visit https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/.
