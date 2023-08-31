Mikuni Raises $100,000 for Maui Wildfire Recovery Through Rescue Roll Campaign
McClellan Park, CA, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the wake of the devastating wildfire that swept through Lahaina on the island of Maui, Mikuni Restaurant Group’s commitment to aiding disaster-affected communities has yielded impressive results. With a resounding show of support from restaurant patrons, Mikuni announced the success of the Rescue Roll campaign, which raised $100,000 in proceeds to benefit the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.
"After witnessing the overwhelming response from our customers, we are both humbled and delighted to share that we have sold over 5,000 Rescue Rolls, resulting in a donation of $100,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund," said Taro Arai, Chief Dreaming Officer of Mikuni. "The support from our community during tough times shows the power of compassion."
The overwhelmingly positive response from patrons has solidified the success of the Mikuni sales campaign, which ended on Sunday, August 27. The funds raised will directly support Maui's recovery journey.
Mikuni extends its heartfelt gratitude to all guests, employees, community members, and vendors who rallied behind the Rescue Roll campaign. The results achieved are a testament to the power of collective community action.
About Mikuni Restaurant Group
Since 1987, the award-winning Mikuni restaurants have blended traditional Japanese cuisine and sushi with American innovation. Mikuni employs more than 1000 people and currently operates nine upscale, casual dining locations in the Sacramento region, a location in the Bay Area in Concord. Mikuni’s extensive menu features more than 300 original sushi creations served in eclectic and energetic settings.
About Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund
The vision of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation is to create an equitable and vibrant Hawai‘i in which all our Island communities thrive. With our more-than-105-year history, our trusted expertise, and the generous support of donors, we are working to address the root causes of our state’s most difficult challenges, including expanding access to affordable housing, conserving freshwater resources, and ensuring the healthy development of Hawai’i’s young children. We focus our efforts through the CHANGE Framework, which identifies six essential sectors affecting the overall well-being of these islands and its people. HCF works in communities across Hawaiʻi, with offices and staff located statewide. In 2022, HCF stewarded more than 1,100 funds, established by individuals, businesses, and organizations who share our passion for a better Hawaiʻi. We distributed over $87 million in grants to the community from funds at HCF, contracts, and private foundations statewide, including scholarships assisting more than 1,000 Hawaiʻi students. To join us in our efforts, please visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org.
For more information on Mikuni Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar, log onto www.mikunisushi.com.
