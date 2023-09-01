New Book Release: "Inward to Upward: Discover Your Blueprint for True Success and Escape the Toxic-Success Trap Forever"
Author Amanda Moore Ortega unveils a groundbreaking guide to achieving genuine success and breaking free from the toxic-success trap with the release of her book, "Inward to Upward: Discover Your Blueprint for True Success and Escape the Toxic-Success Trap Forever."
Alpharetta, GA, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Author Amanda Moore Ortega unveils a groundbreaking guide to achieving genuine success and breaking free from the toxic-success trap with the release of her book, "Inward to Upward: Discover Your Blueprint for True Success and Escape the Toxic-Success Trap Forever."
In a world obsessed with external markers of success, "Inward to Upward" takes readers on a transformative journey inward, encouraging them to redefine their understanding of success and build a life aligned with their authentic values. This book serves as a compass for those seeking purpose, fulfillment, and sustainable achievements.
Synopsis: "Inward to Upward" delves into the heart of the contemporary success narrative and exposes the pitfalls of the toxic-success trap. Drawing on extensive research, personal anecdotes, and insightful case studies, Amanda Moore Ortega presents a powerful framework that guides readers towards cultivating a holistic and meaningful definition of success. The book introduces practical strategies to:
Identify and align with personal values
Cultivate a growth mindset and resilience
Overcome negative thoughts, fears, and limiting beliefs
Develop real self-worth by valuing your uniqueness
Embrace mindfulness and self-care for sustainable success
Unlike conventional success guides, "Inward to Upward" bridges the gap between professional accomplishments and personal well-being. Amanda Moore Ortega emphasizes the importance of nurturing one's inner landscape to create a lasting foundation for success that is immune to the fleeting pressures of society.
Praise for "Inward to Upward": 'Inward to Upward' is an easy-to-read and extremely thought-provoking book packed full of practical advice, tips and exercises you can do to overcome burnout and achieve a more balanced, rewarding and fulfilling life by redefining what success means to you. Amanda's candor and real-life stories make you realize that you are not alone and there is a better way to feel successful while living a healthier and more meaningful life." – M. Longacre
About the Author: Amanda Moore Ortega is an executive coach and public speaker specializing in work-life balance and stress management for high achievers. With a passion for helping successful professionals let go of chronic stress and find calm and fulfillment, Amanda has delivered numerous speeches and workshops, inspiring audiences to redefine success and embrace their authentic selves.
Availability: "Inward to Upward: Discover Your Blueprint for True Success and Escape the Toxic-Success Trap Forever" is now available for purchase on Amazon.com in both print and digital formats.
For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact: Amanda Moore Ortega, amanda@beyondbalancecoaching.com, 404-704-4812
To learn more about the book, please visit inwardtoupward.com and follow @beyondbalance_coach on Instagram.
