Hispanic Unity of Florida Opens Invitation in Commemorating a Decade of the Entrepreneur Summit: Reuniting South Florida Business Owners
Keynotes, Expert Panelists, Networking, and Cutting-Edge AI Marketing Await.
Hollywood, FL, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Returning for its 10th year and fully in-person once again, Hispanic Unity of Florida’s (HUF) 2023 Entrepreneur Summit (E-Summit) aims to provide a platform for networking, learning, idea exchange, and collaboration among entrepreneurs showcasing the diverse array of businesses that contribute to South Florida’s economy. The event connects aspiring and emerging business owners to subject matter experts from the private, public, and non-profit sectors to learn what it takes to succeed in business, network with like-minded professionals, and get inspired by those who have achieved success in business.
This year’s event will be held on Friday, October 20 at Nova Southeastern University in the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm.
The American Dreamer Award recipients are individuals recognized for their steadfast success, business acumen and community service.
The event also features an education component, a much-requested Marketing Masterclass, Exploring the Fusion of AI and Digital Marketing at noon. The marketing classes are led by the following marketing mavens:
· Alexandra Palau, owner of All About Email Marketing
· Anthony Santana, owner of Hardcore Advertising
· Mari Naranjo, owner of DreamCatcher Marketing
To register today, visit https://bit.ly/2023ESummit
Felipe Pinzon, President and CEO of Hispanic Unity of Florida, eloquently captures the essence of the Entrepreneur Summit “Launching a new business or running a small business comes with many challenges. We are excited that we can bring together entrepreneurs and business professionals to collaborate, network, inspire, and learn from each other. Despite the hurdles, being a small business owner requires an act of will and unlimited determination. We are so excited to be back in-person, fully committed to our core mission of providing information, inspiration, and connection. It's a platform where business owners can draw motivation from each other's creativity, determination, innovation, pivots, and difficult choices. The E-Summit is the perfect opportunity to gain valuable insights and expand your small business network with like-minded professionals.”
Pricing: Complimentary sponsored admission (Free)
Parking: Complimentary. Located in the garage directly across from NSU’s Business School and the Carl DeSantis Building
For sponsorship information: Shani Wilson, VP of Development, at 754-260-0409 or SWilson@hispanicunity.org.
About Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF)
Hispanic Unity of Florida was founded in 1982 by community leaders to guide newcomers to the U.S. on their journey to their American dream and to ease the acculturation process. Today, HUF is Broward County’s non-profit organization dedicated to the immigrant population. With 12 programs and more than 30 services offered in 4 languages, this agency serves South Florida’s diverse community. Since its inception, HUF has served over 520,000 individuals. For more information visit: hispanicunity.org or call 954-964-8884.
About Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF)
Hispanic Unity of Florida was founded in 1982 by community leaders to guide newcomers to the U.S. on their journey to their American dream and to ease the acculturation process. Today, HUF is Broward County’s non-profit organization dedicated to the immigrant population. With 12 programs and more than 30 services offered in 4 languages, this agency serves South Florida’s diverse community. Since its inception, HUF has served over 520,000 individuals. For more information visit: hispanicunity.org or call 954-964-8884.
