Author Kenny Eagle's New Audiobook, "The Indian and the Immigrant," Follows an Immigrant from Europe Who Pursues His Life Dream to Come to America
Recent audiobook release “The Indian and the Immigrant,” from Audiobook Network author Kenny Eagle, is a compelling work about an immigrant from Europe who pursues his life dream to come to America and start his own business.
Knox, IN, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kenny Eagle has completed his new audiobook, “The Indian and the Immigrant”: a captivating work that follows an immigrant from Europe who pursues his life dream to journey to America and open his own business. Things start falling apart from the beginning. He runs into problems getting a ride on the cargo ship. He soon finds himself being directed to take a train to one of the new upcoming cities out west which turns into a nightmare. He is accused of things he did not do and runs for his life not knowing he is running right into Indian country where his kind is not welcome.
Eagle writes, “It was spring and all was peaceful. Children were playing and wrestling on the ground for fun. The older boys pretended to hunt as they had watched their fathers. The women gathered corn, grain, and other foods to cook as the young girls watched and learned. Some taught how to make moccasins and clothing. Some of what was needed were traded with others. The men sat around joking and smoking tobacco.”
He continues, “Good Crow, a strong yet peaceful warrior, stood out from the rest. He mostly kept to himself and observed and smiled. He was kind and compassionate and loved by all. When he was a young brave, he was injured while he and some other braves were hunting for food. They got into a battle with braves from the Crow Indian tribe. Good Crow’s leg was injured.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Kenny Eagle’s new audiobook is a suspenseful work that follows the immigrant’s tumultuous journey.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Indian and the Immigrant” by Kenny Eagle through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
