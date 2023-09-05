Cherry Blossom PACE Celebrates National PACE Month
Cherry Blossom PACE recognizes National PACE Month, a time to celebrate the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), an innovative care model that allows seniors with long-term care needs to live independently in their communities for as long as possible.
Alexandria, VA, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cherry Blossom PACE – a leading PACE provider in the Northern Virginia community – today recognizes National PACE Month, a time to celebrate the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), an innovative care model that allows seniors with long-term care needs to live independently in their communities for as long as possible.
PACE serves low-income individuals, aged 55 and older, who require a nursing home level of care but want to receive care outside of an institutional setting. Each participant is supported by an interdisciplinary team of medical professionals and support staff. Participants also have access to a wide spectrum of integrated services, including personalized medical care, prescription drug assistance, transportation, social activities, and at-home services including nursing care and light housekeeping.
“At a time when older Americans are demanding to age in place while their health and personal care needs are increasing, seniors report high rates of social isolation and loneliness. To combat this national trend, the PACE program is more important than ever for Northern Virginia seniors and their caregivers,” said Racheli Schoenburg, MD, Medical Director, Cherry Blossom PACE.
A recent study of PACE family caregivers found that 97.5% of family caregivers would recommend PACE to someone in a similar situation.
“This National PACE Month, we thank PACE professionals for their dedication to the program and look forward to continuing to provide high-quality, personalized care to ensure all participants can meet their health care needs and continue living in the Northern Virginia community,” Dr. Schoenburg continued.
PACE serves low-income individuals, aged 55 and older, who require a nursing home level of care but want to receive care outside of an institutional setting. Each participant is supported by an interdisciplinary team of medical professionals and support staff. Participants also have access to a wide spectrum of integrated services, including personalized medical care, prescription drug assistance, transportation, social activities, and at-home services including nursing care and light housekeeping.
“At a time when older Americans are demanding to age in place while their health and personal care needs are increasing, seniors report high rates of social isolation and loneliness. To combat this national trend, the PACE program is more important than ever for Northern Virginia seniors and their caregivers,” said Racheli Schoenburg, MD, Medical Director, Cherry Blossom PACE.
A recent study of PACE family caregivers found that 97.5% of family caregivers would recommend PACE to someone in a similar situation.
“This National PACE Month, we thank PACE professionals for their dedication to the program and look forward to continuing to provide high-quality, personalized care to ensure all participants can meet their health care needs and continue living in the Northern Virginia community,” Dr. Schoenburg continued.
Contact
Cherry Blossom PACEContact
Eric Hoffman
202-285-0810
https://cherryblossompace.com
Eric Hoffman
202-285-0810
https://cherryblossompace.com
Categories