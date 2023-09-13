Author Hope Gregory's New Audiobook, "Big Auntie’s Pearls: A Choreo-Novel," Combines Poetry, Dance, Music, and Song to Create a Rich Tapestry of One Woman's Life
Recent audiobook release “Big Auntie’s Pearls: A Choreo-Novel,” from Audiobook Network author Hope Gregory, is a compelling novel that incorporates the unique storytelling technique of "Choreopoem" to weave an intricate and fascinating story of a young woman, whose talent for sewing carries her through each stage of her life, resulting in her admittance into Savannah’s College by the Sea.
New York, NY, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hope Gregory, who currently resides in Southwest Georgia and a veteran of the United States Army, and holds a degree in piano performance, has completed her new audiobook, “Big Auntie’s Pearls: A Choreo-Novel”: a historical fiction inspired by oral and documented history, exploring the life and times of a young woman whose incredible talents help to guide her journey through life.
“The Choreo-novel, ‘Big Auntie’s Pearls’ is my attempt to expand upon form of dramatic expression known as ‘Choreopoem,’ which combines poetry, dance, music, and song,” writes Hope. “This term was first coined by the Great Ntozake Shange in her usage of traditional African American storytelling in entertaining and for teaching. My story with its implied plot uses theme elements with specific characters to hopefully create an emotional response from readers or from its listeners. My story uses nontraditional spelling and vernacular written in Concert format with each chapter called an Opus with three different movements as found in a Sonata or acts of an opera or a ballet. The four Opuses are infused with Intermezzo written in three-quarters time giving those of us with short attention spans maybe a twelve-hour read or only an hour for a movement.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Hope Gregory’s new audiobook is an unforgettable experience that will capture the hearts and minds of listeners as they discover the incredibly rich and diverse cast of characters in Hope’s tale. Expertly paced and captivating, “Big Auntie’s Pearls: A Choreo-Novel” is a heartfelt story that is sure to keep listeners spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Big Auntie’s Pearls: A Choreo-Novel” by Hope Gregory through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“The Choreo-novel, ‘Big Auntie’s Pearls’ is my attempt to expand upon form of dramatic expression known as ‘Choreopoem,’ which combines poetry, dance, music, and song,” writes Hope. “This term was first coined by the Great Ntozake Shange in her usage of traditional African American storytelling in entertaining and for teaching. My story with its implied plot uses theme elements with specific characters to hopefully create an emotional response from readers or from its listeners. My story uses nontraditional spelling and vernacular written in Concert format with each chapter called an Opus with three different movements as found in a Sonata or acts of an opera or a ballet. The four Opuses are infused with Intermezzo written in three-quarters time giving those of us with short attention spans maybe a twelve-hour read or only an hour for a movement.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Hope Gregory’s new audiobook is an unforgettable experience that will capture the hearts and minds of listeners as they discover the incredibly rich and diverse cast of characters in Hope’s tale. Expertly paced and captivating, “Big Auntie’s Pearls: A Choreo-Novel” is a heartfelt story that is sure to keep listeners spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Big Auntie’s Pearls: A Choreo-Novel” by Hope Gregory through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories