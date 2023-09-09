Madison, FL Campground Recovers from Hurricane Idalia
Good news story of Madison RV & Golf Resort, which was struck by Category 3 Hurricane Idalia, rallied support and recovered to reopen in time for the Labor Day holiday, just three days after the storm.
On August 30, 2023, Hurricane Idalia, a Category 3 storm, ravaged the Big Bend region of Florida. Located just 40 miles inland from where the major hurricane made landfall, Madison RV & Golf Resort was placed in the direct path of Hurricane Idalia where the eye wall of the hurricane passed over the county. The resort was left without major utilities and suffered tree damage following the storm's aftermath.
However, due to dedicated emergency service personnel - including local fire departments, power crews from Duke Energy and Tri-County Electric Cooperative, and essential workers - in a matter of three days, roads were cleared of downed trees allowing power and water to be quickly restored to Madison RV & Golf Resort. By restoring power and water to one of the key locations in town, they were able to help bring normalcy back to the area quicker than expected. Staff from the resort and local volunteers also quickly responded to begin the long process of cleanup, clearing away brush and debris.
Madison RV & Golf Resort re-opened for business three days after Hurricane Idalia, just in time for the Labor Day holiday.
Brian Faircloth, owner of Madison RV & Golf Resort expressed his immense gratitude towards all those who worked tirelessly to bring normalcy back to his resort stating,
“I am so deeply grateful to all of those who worked diligently to restore our power and water supply and those who continue to help us clean up after such a devastating storm," he said. "It is an inspiring reminder that when we all work together towards a common goal, we can help make our communities more resilient in times of great distress.”madisonrvresort.com/2023/09/07/madison-rv-and-golf-reopens/
Contact
Patricia George
239-206-4487
https://powervuemarketing.com/
Madison RV & Golf Resort
Madison RV & Golf Resort, which was struck by Category 3 Hurricane Idalia, rallied support and recovered to reopen in time for the Labor Day holiday, just three days after the storm.
