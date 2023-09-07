Aref Agheli, MD Joins NYCBS in Newburgh
Newburgh, NY, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation's leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of Aref Agheli, MD. Dr. Agheli will practice at 611 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550, and 419 E. Main St., Suite 110, Middletown, NY 10940.
"We are excited to welcome Dr. Agheli to the NYCBS team in Newburgh as we continue to expand our reach to serve more patients in Upstate New York," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS.
Dr. Agheli is renowned for his expertise in Thoracic, GI, and hematologic malignancies. However, his compassionate care extends to all forms of malignant disorders. Dr. Agheli is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art patient care as he remains at the forefront of medical advancements to offer the most optimal treatment options.
"I consider each patient a unique case, not similar to any other case at all," Dr. Agheli said. "I have a deep and personal understanding of the level of overwhelmingness at the time of diagnosis. Today's complexity of the diagnostic approach and testing, different aspects of overall prognosis, and highly complex antineoplastic treatment options can easily add additional stress to the patients. Experienced and passionate medical oncologists such as myself can provide vital support to the patient in these critical moments."
After completing a degree in Environmental Health at the Iran University of Medical Sciences, Dr. Agheli pursued a Medical Doctorate at the Urmia University of Medical Sciences. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency and Hematology/Oncology Fellowship at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center. Dr. Agheli has published numerous papers in several nationally known journals, including J Clin Oncology, Experimental Hematology Oncology, and Chest. Dr. Agheli speaks fluent English, Turkish, and Farsi.
To make an appointment with Dr. Agheli, please call (845) 561-6100. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
