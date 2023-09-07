Jean Bustamante-Alvarez, MD, MS Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Bayside, NY, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation's leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of oncologist-hematologist Jean Bustamante-Alvarez, MD, MS. Dr. Bustamante-Alvarez will be joining the team in the Upper East Side at 215 E. 95th St., New York, NY 10128.
"We are proud to welcome Dr. Bustamante to the NYCBS family," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. "His expertise in molecular oncology will greatly benefit our patients and will play a pivotal role in advancing precision medicine at NYCBS.”
Dr. Bustamante has extensive expertise in molecular oncology and the treatment of various malignancies, specializing in thoracic oncology, including small-cell lung cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and thymic malignancies. He employs a comprehensive approach that integrates immunotherapy, targeted therapies, and diverse chemotherapy regimens to achieve optimal treatment outcomes. Additionally, Dr. Bustamante has a particular focus on managing benign and malignant blood disorders, with expertise in thrombosis, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and autoimmune cytopenias.
Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Bustamante is actively engaged in groundbreaking research, primarily in the field of genomics and circulating tumor DNA. His work has been published in esteemed journals, encompassing review articles and original research on cell-free DNA in thoracic oncology. As a principal investigator and co-investigator, he leads and collaborates on several interventional clinical trials, specifically focusing on small, non-small-cell, and mesothelioma. Furthermore, Dr. Bustamante contributes to research endeavors centered around biomarkers and their potential impact on improving patient outcomes.
“I aim to meet my patients where they are in their journey and guide them through the complexities of this disease,” Dr. Bustamante said. “It's essential to me that my patients understand their treatment plan and the options available to them. I place great emphasis on providing support to navigate both the logistical and emotional challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis.”
Dr. Bustamante earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Central University of Venezuela and a Molecular Oncology Master's from the Bioscience Studies Center and CNIO at the National Cancer Research Center in Madrid, Spain. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency Program at Albert Einstein Medical Center, serving as Chief Resident. Subsequently, he pursued a Hematology and Oncology Fellowship at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and James Cancer Center, where he also held the position of Chief Fellow. Dr. Bustamante speaks fluent English and Spanish.
To make an appointment with Dr. Bustamante, please call (718) 732-4049. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered, affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
"We are proud to welcome Dr. Bustamante to the NYCBS family," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. "His expertise in molecular oncology will greatly benefit our patients and will play a pivotal role in advancing precision medicine at NYCBS.”
Dr. Bustamante has extensive expertise in molecular oncology and the treatment of various malignancies, specializing in thoracic oncology, including small-cell lung cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and thymic malignancies. He employs a comprehensive approach that integrates immunotherapy, targeted therapies, and diverse chemotherapy regimens to achieve optimal treatment outcomes. Additionally, Dr. Bustamante has a particular focus on managing benign and malignant blood disorders, with expertise in thrombosis, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and autoimmune cytopenias.
Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Bustamante is actively engaged in groundbreaking research, primarily in the field of genomics and circulating tumor DNA. His work has been published in esteemed journals, encompassing review articles and original research on cell-free DNA in thoracic oncology. As a principal investigator and co-investigator, he leads and collaborates on several interventional clinical trials, specifically focusing on small, non-small-cell, and mesothelioma. Furthermore, Dr. Bustamante contributes to research endeavors centered around biomarkers and their potential impact on improving patient outcomes.
“I aim to meet my patients where they are in their journey and guide them through the complexities of this disease,” Dr. Bustamante said. “It's essential to me that my patients understand their treatment plan and the options available to them. I place great emphasis on providing support to navigate both the logistical and emotional challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis.”
Dr. Bustamante earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Central University of Venezuela and a Molecular Oncology Master's from the Bioscience Studies Center and CNIO at the National Cancer Research Center in Madrid, Spain. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency Program at Albert Einstein Medical Center, serving as Chief Resident. Subsequently, he pursued a Hematology and Oncology Fellowship at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and James Cancer Center, where he also held the position of Chief Fellow. Dr. Bustamante speaks fluent English and Spanish.
To make an appointment with Dr. Bustamante, please call (718) 732-4049. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered, affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
Categories