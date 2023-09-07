New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Jin Guo, MD
Port Jefferson Station, NY, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of Jin Guo, MD. She will practice at 1500 Rt. 112, Bldg. 4, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Jin Guo to the NYCBS team,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “We are confident that Dr. Guo's expertise and compassionate approach will greatly benefit our patients and further enhance our mission to provide exceptional cancer care.”
Dr. Guo’s love for oncology's scientific and humanistic aspects led her to medicine. “It’s important to understand what makes cancer cells grow and what we can do to fight cancer but building a human connection is equally important,” Dr.Guo said. “I became an oncologist because it requires expertise in both. Oncology is an art and a science.”
After supporting her grandmother through her cancer journey, Dr. Guo pursued the field to deliver the highest quality cancer care to her patients while supporting their families and caregivers. “My philosophy is to not only treat the person behind the cancer but also to encourage and empower my patients to be active participants in their own care through communication, trust, and respect,” Dr. Guo said.
Dr. Guo received her Doctor of Medicine from the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. She completed her Hematology/Oncology Fellowship with a Master Clinician Track at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, renowned for its exceptional cancer care and groundbreaking research. Prior to her fellowship, Dr. Guo served as an Internal Medicine Resident at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medicine.
To make an appointment with Dr. Guo, please call 631-751-3000. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
