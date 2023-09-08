NY Spine & Pain Specialists Welcome Dr. Rebecca Tamarkin
Patchogue, NY, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NY Spine & Pain Specialists, a division of New York Health, is excited to announce Interventional Pain Management physician Dr. Rebecca Tamarkin has joined the team. Dr. Tamarkin will practice at 285 Sills Rd., Bldg. 15, Suite F, Patchogue, NY 11772.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Tamarkin to our Interventional Pain Management team,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health.
Dr. Tamarkin earned her medical degree from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her Internship training at Northwell Health Plainview Hospital and her Residency training in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at Nassau University Medical Center. She then went on to complete a Pain Medicine Fellowship at The Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh.
Dr. Tamarkin’s practice philosophy centers around individualized comprehensive treatment plans that focus on the restoration of physical function and improvement in the quality of life of her patients.
In addition to conventional pain management, Dr. Tamarkin has been trained in performing minimally invasive interventions and she tailors her treatments accordingly to best meet each patient’s individual goals.
“I look forward to serving the Patchogue community and providing the highest-quality, patient-centered care,” Dr. Tamarkin said.
To make an appointment with Dr. Tamarkin, please call (833) 660-PAIN (7246). For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About NY Health
At NY Health we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. All of our patients become part of the NY Health family and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal. Deliver the best medical care possible with your well being in mind.
