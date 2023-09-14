Data Maelumat Unveils Columbus Day B2B Marketing Data Deals for Your Marketing Success
Supercharge your marketing efforts and save big on direct mailing lists. Don't miss out on savings that will boost your business to new heights.
Yishun, Singapore, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With a reputation for offering quality B2B records worldwide, Data Maelumat targets Columbus Day this year.
30% off on purchase order value of $1,000 valid from Sept. 11, 2023 - Oct. 31, 2023.
“Further, Data Maelumat is looking to expand the customer-base in new regions and help organizations achieve their goals convincingly,” says Umran Khan, Founder and CEO of Data Maelumat.
The company has a vision where every customer gets double returns through the right integration of mailing lists. Data Maelumat wants customers to make well-planned and informed decisions to stay ahead in the competitive market.
With perfect B2B marketing solutions, they are the growth enablers for the sales and marketing processes of organizations. And with an attractive Columbus Day offer, they plan to enrich the experience further.
About Data Maelumat:
Data Maelumat is a top B2B database provider offering quality direct mailing services across the world and in different industries. The company has over 45 million B2B customer records that are optimized every three months to maintain relevancy and accuracy. Their email list helps connect with prospects through multi-channel marketing campaigns that include direct mail, telemarketing and email.
Data Maelumat has been in the industry for over 8 years and precisely understands the ever-changing requirements of B2B customers. They have experts who execute proper market research and apply their experience to develop best mailing lists aligned with requirements of every business from SMBs to large enterprises.
The organization offers targeted databases across technology, industry, healthcare, Professionals category that connect with sales-ready prospects and convert at the right time. It gives the exposure that every B2B organization needs to maintain a stronghold in an international market.
For more information, visit: www.datamaelumat.com
Email: info@datamaelumat.com
Phone: +919148760114
