Navarre Family Watersports Adventure Complex Adds a Three-Level Ropes Course and Zip Line
Navarre Family Watersports, a family owned business that currently operates a pontoon rental, Waverunner rental, and a floating waterpark adventure business in Navarre, is adding an additional attraction. This new attraction will bring more family fun to Navarre.
Navarre, FL, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Navarre Family Watersports will be debuting a Sky Trail® (ropes course) and Sky Rail® (zip line) aerial attraction as the newest feature for their guests. Navarre Family Watersports is the largest family adventure complex in Navarre. The addition of this attraction will give their guests something to do year round.
The Sky Trail® stands 48 feet tall and features two 30º Sky Rails® and two Walk the Planks.
The attraction includes a collection of 48 interactive elements for participants to navigate such as rope ladders, bridges, walk the planks, easy spaghetti hand line, and bumpy rope-walk foot line. This added attraction will enhance their current offerings of pontoon rentals, jet ski rentals, waterpark adventure, stand-up paddle board rentals, and kayak rentals.
Participants are outfitted with a full-body safety harness and redundant slingline. The slingline is secured in the overhead track before they leave the ground and it is this connection that allows the participants to maneuver through the course at their own pace in any direction they choose. The need for additional safety equipment or participant training is effectively eliminated with the use of the redundant slingline.
“We are excited to add this attraction to Navarre,” said Greg Britton, owner of Navarre Family Watersports.” Our facility brings guests from all over to enjoy our family adventures and atmosphere. It is our mission to bring family fun to our community.”
They are planning a soft opening of the course on September 14, 2023 with a full ribbon cutting and grand opening on September 23, 2023. Stay tuned to their social media for further details and announcements.
About Navarre Family Watersports
Navarre Family Watersports was founded in 2013 and has become one of the most visited destinations in Northwest Florida. Their slogan is “Where Families Come Together On The Water,” It is their mission to create a family friendly environment that will create memories for a lifetime.
Navarre Family Watersports early beginnings started with just a few pieces of equipment and an empty landscape. They continue to invest and upgrade their facilities to bring elevated experiences to their guests. Many of their guests drive for miles to spend the day at their complex. It is important to their team of fun enablers that work hard everyday to create an amazing experience for all guests.
Navarre Family Watersports currently offers pontoons, jet skis, stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, two seat catamarans, dolphin tours, and a waterpark adventure. Their ropes course attraction will add to these amenities and will create an opportunity for guests to see the area from above.
For more information on Navarre Family Watersports and their offerings, visit our website.
About RCI Adventure Products
RCI has sold thousands of innovative adventure products worldwide since it was established in 1989 and continues to be committed to providing thrills to participants of all ages and abilities through its extensive product lines of aerial attractions, Clip ‘n Climb® climbing activities, netplay and more. A team of skilled engineers, designers, installers and sales professionals allows RCI to exceed expectations with regards to quality, authenticity, safety, outstanding service and family-friendly fun. Millions of participants around the world experience the thrill of an RCI attraction annually.
Greg Britton
850-685-9801
www.nfwllc.com
