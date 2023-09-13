Skyward Credit Union Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Lisa Reed, VP Independence Branch
Wichita, KS, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Skyward Credit Union is proud to announce the 25th anniversary for Lisa Reed, Vice President of the Independence Branch. Skyward congratulates her on her accomplishments and dedication in supporting the community of Independence and surrounding area.
Lisa has contributed to the credit union’s expansion and growth, which began as Cessna Employees Credit Union in 1941. She began her career as a teller and has advanced to her current position. She truly exhibits the credit union mission of providing exceptional products and services while exceeding the expectations of our members. In addition to supporting Textron Aviation, Lisa has represented Skyward in the community by participating in community events and supporting local charities. She has served as an avid volunteer at Independence High School, she graduated from Leadership Independence, and currently serves on their board. She led the merger with Universal Credit Union in Independence to expand Skyward's services. Currently she is overseeing the completion of a new Skyward branch on West Main, which broke ground in March of this year and is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2024.
“After starting the branch in Independence, I moved to Wichita and Lisa was the perfect candidate to take my place. She has done an excellent job of leading our operations in Independence for 19 years and I have full faith in her ability to continue to lead our efforts in the community and surrounding areas. We are lucky to have her as part of our leadership team,” said Kevin Wilmoth, President.
The company congratulates Lisa Reed for being an outstanding member of their management team and look forward to her continued success.
About Skyward Credit Union
Founded in 1941, Skyward Credit Union serves the employees and retirees of Textron Aviation, their family members, former employees and retirees of Cessna Aircraft Company and Beechcraft Corporation, along with and various aviation support subsidiaries and members of the Kansas Aviation Museum. We also serve those living in Montgomery, Chautauqua, Wilson and Labette counties. Skyward has over $390 million in assets, serving over 20,000 members, with locations in Wichita and Independence, Kansas.
Contact:
Lisa Townsend
ltownsend@skywardcu.com
Skyward Credit Union
www.skywardcu.com
Lisa has contributed to the credit union’s expansion and growth, which began as Cessna Employees Credit Union in 1941. She began her career as a teller and has advanced to her current position. She truly exhibits the credit union mission of providing exceptional products and services while exceeding the expectations of our members. In addition to supporting Textron Aviation, Lisa has represented Skyward in the community by participating in community events and supporting local charities. She has served as an avid volunteer at Independence High School, she graduated from Leadership Independence, and currently serves on their board. She led the merger with Universal Credit Union in Independence to expand Skyward's services. Currently she is overseeing the completion of a new Skyward branch on West Main, which broke ground in March of this year and is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2024.
“After starting the branch in Independence, I moved to Wichita and Lisa was the perfect candidate to take my place. She has done an excellent job of leading our operations in Independence for 19 years and I have full faith in her ability to continue to lead our efforts in the community and surrounding areas. We are lucky to have her as part of our leadership team,” said Kevin Wilmoth, President.
The company congratulates Lisa Reed for being an outstanding member of their management team and look forward to her continued success.
About Skyward Credit Union
Founded in 1941, Skyward Credit Union serves the employees and retirees of Textron Aviation, their family members, former employees and retirees of Cessna Aircraft Company and Beechcraft Corporation, along with and various aviation support subsidiaries and members of the Kansas Aviation Museum. We also serve those living in Montgomery, Chautauqua, Wilson and Labette counties. Skyward has over $390 million in assets, serving over 20,000 members, with locations in Wichita and Independence, Kansas.
Contact:
Lisa Townsend
ltownsend@skywardcu.com
Skyward Credit Union
www.skywardcu.com
Contact
Skyward Credit UnionContact
Lisa Townsend
(833)759-1941
www.skywardcu.com
Lisa Townsend
(833)759-1941
www.skywardcu.com
Categories