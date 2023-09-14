Hibu Enhances Its Digital Marketing Platform with Acquisition of Signpost's Marketing Technology Platform
Cedar Rapids, IA, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hibu Inc. (“Hibu”), the leading provider of technology-enabled digital marketing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States, today announced its acquisition of the marketing technology platform of Signpost, Inc. (“Signpost”).
Signpost’s marketing technology platform, which includes Marketing Automation, Messaging Hub, and Instant Response solutions, allows SMBs to design and deploy optimized text and email marketing campaigns, instantly respond to leads via automated text messages, manage communications across multiple platforms from an integrated messaging hub, and collect customer feedback and reviews. This one-stop marketing and communication tool empowers clients to efficiently acquire, retain and nurture relationships with prospective and existing customers and to increase conversions from digital marketing campaigns.
“We are thrilled to add Signpost's marketing automation capabilities to our existing portfolio of proprietary technology, further enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional results to our SMB customers, and to welcome Signpost employees to the Hibu team. For the last two years, we have worked closely with the Signpost team to leverage the technology as part of our fast-growing Hibu Assistant offering, which enables our SMB clients to efficiently track customer interactions and deploy automated email and text marketing campaigns to prospective and existing customers.
"The acquisition will bring the full capabilities of Signpost’s advanced technology to Hibu Assistant and to the entire Hibu digital marketing platform, accelerating our product development roadmap and our plans to bring new features to market. We are also excited to welcome Signpost’s Marketing Platform customers to Hibu and to extend our full digital marketing solution to these local businesses,” stated Kevin Jasper, Chief Executive Officer of Hibu.
About Hibu
Hibu, an H.I.G. Capital portfolio company, is the leading provider of technology-enabled digital marketing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States. The Company serves over 70,000 SMBs, with a focus on established businesses in high-value, non-discretionary industries such as home repairs/services, auto repair, legal, and medical. The Company’s subscription-based offering provides SMBs with an integrated, all-in-one outsourced digital marketing solution including digital presence services (websites, listings, reviews, and reputation management), performance marketing (mobile, social, SEO, SEM, and display), and customer relationship management tools (marketing automation, email, and text messaging).
About H.I.G. Capital
H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $58 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach.
* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.
