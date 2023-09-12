IronOrbit Recognized as Global Leader in First Ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service (DaaS)
Anaheim, CA, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit announced they have received honorary placement on Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service (Daas). This distinguished selection emphasizes IronOrbit’s global leadership in providing fully managed and scalable infrastructure, and cloud desktops with high-performance computing. This reflects the company’s commitment to delivering robust cloud solutions and an unparalleled customer experience to their clients across the globe.
Gartner’s Magic Quadrant is a research methodology and graphical representation that provides market direction and guidance solely on industry leaders. This is the first Magic Quadrant produced for DaaS. Gartner chose IronOrbit, 1 of only 14 recognized CSPs around the world, as a global DaaS leader with an emphasis on GPU Use Cases, Disaster Recovery, and Business Continuity, as well as Managed Services. IronOrbit’s flagship GPU-Accelerated INFINITY Workspaces, combined with customized turnkey solutions, have secured their position as an innovative technology leader.
IronOrbit excels in delivering comprehensive solutions aligned with each client’s specific business needs and objectives that deliver:
Enterprise-Grade Security: Offerings are built with top-tier security measures, ensuring that clients’ data remains protected and compliant with industry standards.
Superior Performance and Reliability: State-of-the-art data centers, powered exclusively by NVIDIA RTX GPU technology for optimal performance & reliability with 24/7 IT support.
Tailored Solutions: IronOrbit works closely with each client to create customized DaaS solutions designed from the application backwards, optimized for each user profile.
Scalability and Flexibility: Solutions are designed to scale effortlessly, allowing flexibility and sustainability for businesses of all sizes to adapt as their needs change.
“Our team at IronOrbit is deeply honored to be recognized by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service,” said Alexander Saca, Chief Executive Officer of IronOrbit. “This accolade is a testament to our relentless focus on delivering superior and personalized DaaS solutions to our customers. We believe our positioning in the Magic Quadrant reflects our vision, innovative spirit, and ability to execute. We truly appreciate our clients’ loyalty and trust as their partner of choice.”
IronOrbit continues to enhance its DaaS offering with IOCentral, an intuitive, self-service portal that enables control over business IT systems from one centralized interface. It is a multi-cloud platform with integration and management capabilities for an entire IT landscape, including virtual desktops, servers, and endpoints. IOCentral’s robust capabilities empower administrators and users to have full control over their technology stack.
Gartner and the Magic Quadrant:
Gartner is a leading global research and IT consulting entity. They are the premier resource that businesses around the world consult with to make informed decisions through actionable insights. Gartner’s Magic Quadrant is a graphical representation that analyzes and compares companies in a specific market. Businesses often use this as a resource when evaluating and selecting service providers.
About IronOrbit:
IronOrbit is a privately owned and fully integrated Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Partner of Choice. They are a Specialized Cloud Services Leader focused on planning, deploying, and fueling Digital Transformations for major industries and verticals. IronOrbit innovates, develops, and produces comprehensive technology solutions. The company specializes in GPU-Accelerated cloud workspaces for some of the biggest IT-related challenges facing modern businesses. Learn more at www.ironorbit.com.
Contact
IronOrbitContact
Kamron Naderkhani
1-949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
