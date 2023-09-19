Glagoslav Publications Presents the English Translation of a Collection of Short Stories by Alexander Korotko
Bera and Cucumber is a series of eight linked short stories. The links between them are manifold and include emigration to Israel and elsewhere, the Old Testament, and the sea. However, by far the main connection is the cosmopolitan city of Odesa, specifically the Jewish quarter, with its many and varied inhabitants and their professions, both legal and illicit. There are also many references to the famous landmarks of the city, as well as its trams, shops and suburbs.
The language of these stories, which are here translated into English for the first time, mixes Russian, Ukrainian, Yiddish, Hebrew and the unique Odesa dialect. In the title story Korotko even invents a language, possibly to represent what the latter sounds like to a non-Odesite.
About The Author:
Alexander Korotko was born into a Jewish family in Korosten, northern Ukraine, in 1952 and is a graduate of the Odesa National Economics University. A prolific writer of both poetry and prose, his work has been translated into numerous languages and he has received many honours and awards. War Poems was published by Glagoslav in 2022. He now lives in Kyiv.
Title: Bera and Cucumber
Author: Alexander Korotko
Translator: Michael Pursglove
Publisher: Glagoslav Publications
Language: English
ISBN: 9781804840955, 9781804840962, 9781804840979
Extent: 100 pages
Price: €21.99 (PB), €26.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)
Format: paperback, hardback, e-book
