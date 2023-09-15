The AngelWing Project Presents August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars" at the Chesapeake Arts Center
Seven Guitars is a 1995 play by American playwright August Wilson. It focuses on seven African-American characters in the year 1948 and is part of what is known as the Century Cycle.
Glen Burnie, MD, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Get ready to immerse yourself in the soul-stirring world of August Wilson's Seven Guitars, as The AngelWing Project presents this spellbinding tale set in Pittsburgh in 1948. This story weaves together love, redemption, and the pursuit of dreams. It all begins just after the poignant funeral of Floyd 'Schoolboy' Barton, a man whose life was tragically cut short, but whose legacy plays on throughout the streets of Pittsburgh.
As we journey back in time, we find ourselves in the fateful week leading up to Floyd's untimely demise. He finds himself propelled to stardom overnight, all thanks to his record "That's All Right." Freshly released from jail, with newfound fame burning in his heart, Floyd returns to Pittsburgh on a mission to win back the heart of his old love, Vera. He dreams of whisking her away to Chicago, where he believes a second chance awaits them both.
Yet, Floyd's path is not without its hurdles, for he carries the weight of past mistakes upon his shoulders. Determined to prove to Vera and the entire community that he has changed, he embarks on a soul-searching journey of redemption. Just when it appears that fate is finally on his side and that his dreams are within reach, a cruel twist of fate shatters everything once more.
"August Wilson's Seven Guitars" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
Cast
Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton – Pierre Walters
Louise – Joelle Denise
Hedley – Jadon Shamir
Vera – Nefertari Rasaq
Canewell – Robert Freemon
Red Carter – Reginald Baskerville
Ruby – Azure Grimes
Directed by: Angela Wilson
Dates and Times
Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 21 at 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 22 at 3:00 p.m.
Chesapeake Arts Center, Studio 194
194 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Contact info: 443-433-6250
Contact person: Angela Wilson
Tickets $20-$25
Contact
Angela Wilson, Executive Director
443-433-6250
https://our.show/augustwilsonssevenguitars
theangelwingproject07@gmail.com
