Author Esteban Vazquez's New Audiobook, "The Lost World: Book Two," Continues the Story of the Beast Rakim, Whose Journey Takes Him Across the Galaxy Into Worlds Unknown

Recent audiobook release “The Lost World: Book Two,” from Audiobook Network author Esteban Vazquez, is a riveting fantasy adventure that follows Rakim, who realizes he has been betrayed by his followers upon returning home, and sets off to take out his wrath, bringing him across different worlds around the galaxy.