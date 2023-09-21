Author Esteban Vazquez's New Audiobook, "The Lost World: Book Two," Continues the Story of the Beast Rakim, Whose Journey Takes Him Across the Galaxy Into Worlds Unknown
Recent audiobook release “The Lost World: Book Two,” from Audiobook Network author Esteban Vazquez, is a riveting fantasy adventure that follows Rakim, who realizes he has been betrayed by his followers upon returning home, and sets off to take out his wrath, bringing him across different worlds around the galaxy.
Los Angeles, CA, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Esteban Vazquez, an inventor of seventeen board games, has completed his new audiobook, “The Lost World: Book Two”: a captivating and fascinating story that follows Rakim, a beast and cult leader who sets off on his own journey after discovering his followers have turned against him, only to find a worse problem upon his return.
Born in Matanzas, Cuba, author Esteban Vazquez has a passion for music, which he studied until 1980 when he moved to the United States. The author has completed various courses in professional education, and holds a background in music, psychology, social science, and the humanities.
Vazquez writes, “After being betrayed by the members of his cult, Rakim goes on a journey to unknown worlds, and upon his return, an unexpected facet awaits him that determines a radical change in his life.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Esteban Vazquez’s new audiobook is an imaginative and compelling tale that will take listeners on an enthralling journey full of brilliant world-building and inventive characters. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, Vazquez weaves an unforgettable story that will have listeners spellbound and on the edge of their seats until the thrilling conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Lost World: Book Two” by Esteban Vazquez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
