Author Janice Halladay's New Audiobook "Death Treasures" is a Riveting Story Following Two Friends Whose Treasure Hunt Leads Them on a Perilous and Life-Changing Journey
Recent audiobook release “Death Treasures,” from Audiobook Network author Janice Halladay, centers around Scott and Jimmy, two friends whose journey to find treasure somehow lands them in an alternate dimension, full of creatures beyond their wildest imagination. Desperate to return home, the two must work together to find their treasure and survive the dangers lurking around every corner.
New York, NY, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Janice Halladay, a loving mother and grandmother who currently enjoys the quiet peace and solitude of the Colorado foothills, has completed her new audiobook, “Death Treasures”: a fascinating and compelling adventure that finds two best friends lost in a strange new world after a hunt for treasure leads them far from home to face unimaginable dangers. As Scott and Jimmy work to find their way back home, the ever-present question remains of whether or not they and their friendship will survive.
“While searching for a lost Spanish treasure believed to be in the Pike National Forest in Colorado, two friends are catapulted into a terrifying search in an alternate time dimension,” writes Halladay. “Large creatures occupy this dimension along with the Sasquatch, once known by local tribes as Watchers. Journey along with the two treasure hunters in their dangerous quest for the King's treasure.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Janice Halladay’s new audiobook is inspired by the treasure hunts her husband and an old friend used to embark on, which became the basis for “Death Treasures”. Captivating and poignant, Halladay weaves a remarkable and character-driven tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Death Treasures” by Janice Halladay through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
