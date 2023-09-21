Author Janice Halladay's New Audiobook "Death Treasures" is a Riveting Story Following Two Friends Whose Treasure Hunt Leads Them on a Perilous and Life-Changing Journey

Recent audiobook release “Death Treasures,” from Audiobook Network author Janice Halladay, centers around Scott and Jimmy, two friends whose journey to find treasure somehow lands them in an alternate dimension, full of creatures beyond their wildest imagination. Desperate to return home, the two must work together to find their treasure and survive the dangers lurking around every corner.