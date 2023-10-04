New Mystery Novel Spans Continents and Eras
“When the Smoke Clears” is a suspenseful mystery and touching tale of generational trauma and personal triumph that will both bring you to tears and make you laugh out loud.
Forest Ranch, CA, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Author Kat Edwards has released her debut novel “When the Smoke Clears,” a mystery set in Australia and the US spanning three generations and six decades. Edwards crafts her narrative through compelling tales of human resilience following tragedy by marrying her practical experience as both an educational psychologist and advanced practice nurse with decades of experience in emergency, disaster and trauma management, with inspiring works of fiction.
The main narrative is the story of Talia Brighton, a young firefighter’s widow navigating the emotional devastation of her husband’s tragic and untimely death. As she struggles to raise her daughter alone, Talia begins questioning her own sanity and ability to parent when the shocking facts surrounding her childhood abduction and the decades-old mystery of her mother’s murder come back to haunt her.
Talia and her sister Naomi, a deeply cynical yet comical character, endeavor to sift through the ashes of their past to solve the mysteries of how they were hidden from authorities in an Australian orphanage for five years and how their cultural heritage and family fortune were stolen. “When the Smoke Clears” jumps between timelines and continents while building suspense and providing a thrilling climax and touching conclusion.
“When the Smoke Clears” is available at all major online retailers, including Amazon and Ingram, in paperback and eBook editions and distributed by Bublish, Inc. Connect with the author at sugarpinepublishing.com. Learn more about Bublish and their publishing services at bublish.com.
About the Author
Kat Edwards is distinguished as a fiction novelist by her extensive knowledge of the human psyche, tragedy, and resilience. Over the course of four decades, she has acquired practical expertise in trauma management, emergency response, and disaster relief, gaining a deep understanding of the fundamental components necessary for thriving in the aftermath of catastrophe. She currently combines her passion for fiction writing with her real-life experiences to uplift and inspire. Alongside her professional endeavors, Kat pursues competitive endurance sports and a love of photography. She has lived in Australia, South Africa, and the United States. She now resides in the scenic Sierra foothills of Northern California with her husband and two delightful feline companions, Naughty and Nice.
The main narrative is the story of Talia Brighton, a young firefighter’s widow navigating the emotional devastation of her husband’s tragic and untimely death. As she struggles to raise her daughter alone, Talia begins questioning her own sanity and ability to parent when the shocking facts surrounding her childhood abduction and the decades-old mystery of her mother’s murder come back to haunt her.
Talia and her sister Naomi, a deeply cynical yet comical character, endeavor to sift through the ashes of their past to solve the mysteries of how they were hidden from authorities in an Australian orphanage for five years and how their cultural heritage and family fortune were stolen. “When the Smoke Clears” jumps between timelines and continents while building suspense and providing a thrilling climax and touching conclusion.
“When the Smoke Clears” is available at all major online retailers, including Amazon and Ingram, in paperback and eBook editions and distributed by Bublish, Inc. Connect with the author at sugarpinepublishing.com. Learn more about Bublish and their publishing services at bublish.com.
About the Author
Kat Edwards is distinguished as a fiction novelist by her extensive knowledge of the human psyche, tragedy, and resilience. Over the course of four decades, she has acquired practical expertise in trauma management, emergency response, and disaster relief, gaining a deep understanding of the fundamental components necessary for thriving in the aftermath of catastrophe. She currently combines her passion for fiction writing with her real-life experiences to uplift and inspire. Alongside her professional endeavors, Kat pursues competitive endurance sports and a love of photography. She has lived in Australia, South Africa, and the United States. She now resides in the scenic Sierra foothills of Northern California with her husband and two delightful feline companions, Naughty and Nice.
Contact
BublishContact
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Kat Edwards
katedwards@sugarpinepublishing.com
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Kat Edwards
katedwards@sugarpinepublishing.com
Categories