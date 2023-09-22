Author Esteban Vazquez's New Audiobook, "The Lost World: Book One," is a Gripping Supernatural Fantasy Adventure That Explores New Worlds Full of Unknown Dangers
Recent audiobook release “The Lost World: Book One,” from Audiobook Network author Esteban Vazquez, is a thrilling story that will take listeners on a wild and unforgettable ride through the supernatural as they explore worlds unknown, brimming with imaginative world building, unique characters, and dangers around every corner.
Los Angeles, CA, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Esteban Vazquez, who moved from Cuba to the United States, has completed his new audiobook, “The Lost World: Book One”: a captivating tale in which all the times are combined, crossing all the real and imaginary borders of existence.
Born in Matanzas, Cuba, in 1959, author Esteban Vazquez and his family relocated to Havana, where he received his basic education. The author studied music until 1980, when he moved to the United States. He completed numerous courses in professional education, and has a background in music, psychology, social science, and the humanities. In addition to his writings, Vazquez is also the creator of seventeen board games.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Esteban Vazquez’s new audiobook is the author’s latest literary work, presenting a riveting journey full of terrifying creatures and harrowing scenarios that are certain to leave listeners spellbound and on the edge of their seats as this compelling tale unfolds.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Lost World: Book One” by Esteban Vazquez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
