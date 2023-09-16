Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Recognized as One of Arkansas’ Best Places to Work in 2023
Springdale, AR, September 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Arkansas' Best Places to Work in 2023. This prestigious award, presented by The Arkansas Business Journal, celebrates companies that demonstrate excellence in fostering a positive work environment, employee satisfaction, and strong community engagement.
"We’re truly honored to receive this recognition," said Charley Boyce, CEO of Paschal. "It's our amazing team that sets us apart, making this a wonderful place to work. This award speaks volumes about the collaborative and dedicated culture we've been able to cultivate over the years. I’m very proud of our team’s commitment to creating an environment where our employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to deliver world-class service to our customers."
The Best Places to Work in Arkansas program identifies and honors companies that, through a rigorous evaluation process, demonstrate a commitment to creating a supportive work environment. Factors considered include employee benefits, professional development opportunities, workplace culture, and employee feedback.
Since its inception, Paschal has prioritized the well-being and professional growth of its employees. Some of the initiatives that have contributed to this award include:
Employee Wellness Programs: Paschal is proud to take proactive steps to support the physical, mental, and emotional health of our team. We offer mental health programs, enhanced health benefits, wellness education, and flexible work schedules to accommodate the diverse needs of our employees.
Continuous Learning: Through our in-house training center, regular training sessions, and access to online courses, employees are encouraged to expand their skill sets and grow in their roles.
Community Engagement: Paschal believes in giving back to the Arkansas community. Each month, our Employees of the Month are given opportunities to support local charities with a donation on their behalf from the organization.
"We are more than just a company; we are a family. Our employees are the heart of our success and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to our team and the broader Arkansas community," added Anh Gist, Director of Human Resources at Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric.
For more information about Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric and its initiatives, please visit www.gopaschal.com or contact Jade Rundle at (479) 751-0195 or jrundle@gopaschal.com.
