Denver’s Favorite Film Festival Now Accepting Submissions
The Denver Short Film Festival is Back in Full Swing
Denver, CO, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Denver Short Film Festival, the fastest growing film festival in Colorado, has officially started accepting short film submissions for its 2025 film festival, alongside announcing its official 2025 screening date.
Following on from the success of the 2023 festival, DSFF2025 is set to once again feature a wide selection of ground-breaking short films from local, national and international filmmakers. The festival accepts all kinds of short films, including animation, comedy, drama, documentaries, music videos and experimental films.
Gio Toninelo (DSFF's Artistic Director) said: "Despite the challenges we all faced during the pandemic, I was thrilled to see so many artists and filmmakers find a way to continue with their work and create so many fantastic films under dire circumstances. We took a chance hosting our last festival in person, and we were really supported by our audience who all came in huge numbers. With life going back to normal, we are hoping to put on a blended festival in 2025, mixing live events and screenings, offering the best of both worlds to our audience and filmmakers.”
Filmmakers can submit any short films lasting less than 20 minutes to the festival via the FilmFreeway platform, with submission fees starting at $15 before the early bird deadline on March 4 2024. The extended deadline for submissions will be on December 16 2024, with full details about fees and rules available here: https://denvershortfilmfestival.com
The festival has also announced the official date for the next installment of the festival: February 20 2025. Once again, the festival will be held at the historical Mayan Theatre, a beacon for indie films in Denver, located along the bustling Denver's South Broadway corridor.
Contact
Denver Short Film FestivalContact
Gio Toninelo
303-816-8524
https://denvershortfilmfestival.com
