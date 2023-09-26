New White Paper Spotlights New York State’s Progress in Pursuing Whole-Home Electrification
Qmerit Paper Offers State Data on Electrification Installations
Austin, TX, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With National Clean Energy Week, Sept. 25-29, highlighting America’s progress to a new energy future, data from Qmerit’s newly-released white paper – Electrification 2030 – may help gauge New York state’s readiness regarding homes acquiring the infrastructure needed to support whole-home electrification.
The white paper, produced by the Electrification Institute recently established by Qmerit, shows that, for the first half of 2023, 18% of Qmerit’s electric vehicle charging installation customers in New York state already had solar panels in their homes, which ranked tied for 14th nationally. Hawaii was first at 72% followed by New Mexico at 48% and California at 41%. Nationally, the figure is 20%.
Looking at other states and districts, 28% of Qmerit’s customers in the District of Columbia this year already had solar panels, compared to 24% for Massachusetts, 7% for Pennsylvania and 2% for Georgia. (See the white paper’s appendix for all 50 states in addition to other data.)
Qmerit is North America’s leading provider of installation services for EV charging and other electrification technologies. As shown in its white paper, homes and buildings having EV charging, solar panels, battery storage and other components can function more independently from the grid and can be resilient during power outages. They can even increase grid resiliency by selling their excess clean energy back to their utilities and by laying a foundation for the rise of virtual power plants (VPPs) which can create a cleaner and more flexible energy system.
Qmerit believes that its state and national installation data could help stakeholders come together in a more concerted way to advance America’s goals with electrification and energy that’s cleaner and more equitably distributed.
About Qmerit
Qmerit is North America's leading provider of distributed workforce management for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation, integration and maintenance. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. It boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores well above the industry average.
Contacts
Marc Brailov
marc@alignideas.com
Samantha Graham
samantha.graham@qmerit
The white paper, produced by the Electrification Institute recently established by Qmerit, shows that, for the first half of 2023, 18% of Qmerit’s electric vehicle charging installation customers in New York state already had solar panels in their homes, which ranked tied for 14th nationally. Hawaii was first at 72% followed by New Mexico at 48% and California at 41%. Nationally, the figure is 20%.
Looking at other states and districts, 28% of Qmerit’s customers in the District of Columbia this year already had solar panels, compared to 24% for Massachusetts, 7% for Pennsylvania and 2% for Georgia. (See the white paper’s appendix for all 50 states in addition to other data.)
Qmerit is North America’s leading provider of installation services for EV charging and other electrification technologies. As shown in its white paper, homes and buildings having EV charging, solar panels, battery storage and other components can function more independently from the grid and can be resilient during power outages. They can even increase grid resiliency by selling their excess clean energy back to their utilities and by laying a foundation for the rise of virtual power plants (VPPs) which can create a cleaner and more flexible energy system.
Qmerit believes that its state and national installation data could help stakeholders come together in a more concerted way to advance America’s goals with electrification and energy that’s cleaner and more equitably distributed.
About Qmerit
Qmerit is North America's leading provider of distributed workforce management for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation, integration and maintenance. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. It boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores well above the industry average.
Contacts
Marc Brailov
marc@alignideas.com
Samantha Graham
samantha.graham@qmerit
Contact
QmeritContact
Paul Dunker
614-448-7628
qmerit.com
Paul Dunker
614-448-7628
qmerit.com
Multimedia
Categories