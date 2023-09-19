FPC Peachtree, GA, a New Executive Search Firm, Announces Its Launch
Lake Sucess, NY, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a nationwide network of over 65 franchised executive recruitment offices, today announced the opening of FPC Peachtree, GA. Owned by Daniel Singer, in partnership with David Singer, FPC Peachtree will specialize in Finance, Accounting, and Technology placements.
Daniel will lead the firm and its projects, including custom talent acquisition, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping, and succession planning.
Prior to joining FPC, Daniel spent over a decade in some of the largest professional services networks in the world, providing business and technology consulting services across the U.S. Most recently, at PricewaterhouseCoopers, he focused on delivering sustainable outcomes for his clients and improved business functions and processes across various facets of the organization. Daniel’s commitment to his consulting clients, communities, and colleagues started at Accenture, where he helped electric, gas, and water utilities enable transformation for value and new growth. Daniel holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A) in Finance and International Business from The University of Georgia.
"I am excited to join the FPC family and bring my experience to FPC Peachtree," said Daniel Singer, Managing Partner, FPC Peachtree. "With a network of high-quality talent and tenured business experience, I look forward to accelerating hypergrowth organizations and empowering professionals to develop and sustain strong and meaningful relationships."
As Managing Partner at FPC Raleigh, David helped scale the firm to the #1 ranking for 12 consecutive years. This new partnership will build upon 30 years of excellence and chart the course for the next phase of the business.
“The tradition that follows a family through generations is exceptionally powerful, and this is the start of something meaningful, both for our family and FPC,” said David Singer, Partner of FPC Peachtree.
"We are incredibly excited that Daniel has decided to open his office within the FPC family. His education and experience in Finance and Technology implementation and his partnership with David, who has over 30 years in executive recruiting, positions FPC Peachtree for a promising future," remarked Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.
Contact FPC Peachtree at 919.673.2260, via email at daniel.singer@fpcpeachtree.com or visit www.fpcpeachtree.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm with over 65 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to a nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959 and is committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC was ranked in the top 10 in Forbes' prestigious annual list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2023.
Daniel will lead the firm and its projects, including custom talent acquisition, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping, and succession planning.
Prior to joining FPC, Daniel spent over a decade in some of the largest professional services networks in the world, providing business and technology consulting services across the U.S. Most recently, at PricewaterhouseCoopers, he focused on delivering sustainable outcomes for his clients and improved business functions and processes across various facets of the organization. Daniel’s commitment to his consulting clients, communities, and colleagues started at Accenture, where he helped electric, gas, and water utilities enable transformation for value and new growth. Daniel holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A) in Finance and International Business from The University of Georgia.
"I am excited to join the FPC family and bring my experience to FPC Peachtree," said Daniel Singer, Managing Partner, FPC Peachtree. "With a network of high-quality talent and tenured business experience, I look forward to accelerating hypergrowth organizations and empowering professionals to develop and sustain strong and meaningful relationships."
As Managing Partner at FPC Raleigh, David helped scale the firm to the #1 ranking for 12 consecutive years. This new partnership will build upon 30 years of excellence and chart the course for the next phase of the business.
“The tradition that follows a family through generations is exceptionally powerful, and this is the start of something meaningful, both for our family and FPC,” said David Singer, Partner of FPC Peachtree.
"We are incredibly excited that Daniel has decided to open his office within the FPC family. His education and experience in Finance and Technology implementation and his partnership with David, who has over 30 years in executive recruiting, positions FPC Peachtree for a promising future," remarked Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.
Contact FPC Peachtree at 919.673.2260, via email at daniel.singer@fpcpeachtree.com or visit www.fpcpeachtree.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm with over 65 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to a nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959 and is committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC was ranked in the top 10 in Forbes' prestigious annual list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2023.
Contact
FPC NationalContact
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
Categories