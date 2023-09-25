Author Barry Stewart's New Audiobook "Poems of Inspiration, Contemplation, and Love: Featuring ‘Damn Money’" Explores the Healing That Embracing One's Emotions Can Bring
Recent audiobook release “Poems of Inspiration, Contemplation, and Love: Featuring ‘Damn Money,’” from Audiobook Network author Barry Stewart, is a profound series of poetry that explores the author's worldview and emotions based on his own life journey and invites listeners to engage and explore in their own emotions as well.
New Bern, NC, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Barry Stewart has completed his new audiobook, “Poems of Inspiration, Contemplation, and Love: Featuring ‘Damn Money’”: a stunning assortment of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the author’s experiences and thoughts of the world and the human condition based on his life’s journey.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, author Barry Stewart was the second oldest of seven children. After graduating high school, the author attended a postgrad thirteenth-year radio and TV broadcasting course at George Westinghouse Vocational Technical High.
In the past, Barry has worked for the Emerson TV plant in New Jersey, the post office dock in Jersey City Lackawanna warehouse, the New York City Transit Authority as a signal maintainer, and as a real estate agent. The author has also served as a Bible studies teacher, in youth ministry, as a sound technician, and as a food pantry coordinator. Now retired, Barry enjoys spending his time writing, and expressing his experiences and emotions through the written word.
Barry writes, “I think the many things I've gone through with people jobs, churches, family, friends enable me to formulate over the years a paradigm of emotions and expressions, and now I put them in writing in this book. So to read them, I hope will give you joy, peace, a sense of love, and answer your many inner thoughts and long-overdue emotions.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Barry Stewart’s new audiobook is designed to help bring people to a higher sense of awareness of oneself and the world they live in. Deeply personal and emotionally explosive, Barry’s work provides an intimate look into his very soul that is sure to remain with listeners long after its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Poems of Inspiration, Contemplation, and Love: Featuring ‘Damn Money’” by Barry Stewart through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
