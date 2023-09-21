Fall 2023 Scholarships Awarded: Forging a Path Toward a Brighter Tomorrow

The Louise and Christopher B. Munday Foundation and 2020 Companies are pleased to announce the awarding of scholarships to 17 outstanding students. These scholarships are available to employees and their dependents currently enrolled full-time in 2-year or 4-year degree programs within the USA. The scholarship recipients represent a diverse array of institutions and disciplines, and their stories illustrate the profound impact this scholarship has had on their personal and academic journeys.