This September Glagoslav Publications Brings Out the English Translation of a Novel by Ukrainian Author Anastasiia Marsiz
This powerfully-written first novel from Ukrainian author Anastasiia Marsiz is set in and around Cupra Marittima, a small seaside town on Italy’s Adriatic coast. So closely is the area described, the reader could find their way around without difficulty. They might easily go there expecting to find the Chalet Martina, a seafront restaurant opening onto the beach. To enter the restaurant is to step into the territory of fiction, but in Marsiz’s expert hands the boundary is crossed unconsciously. At the Chalet, we meet Martina Marino, her husband Adriano, their two sons and two daughters – about each of whom there is a story to be lovingly told. The novel also has its villains ... and a surprising – even shocking – denouement.
The Big Fellow is a new version of Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby – however, we understand from the outset that each successful story has its tragic “second” face that is not for the world to see. Marciz looks deep inside her characters.
About The Author:
Anastasiia Marsiz, a native of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, is a writer, journalist, and translator. Resident in Kyiv since 2006, she moved to Italy, with her school-age daughter, in March 2022, displaced by war. Fortunately, and as is magnificently attested to by her novel, The Big Fellow, she was already very familiar with people and places in certain parts of Italy.
In The Big Fellow, Anastasiia Marsiz raises the issues that concern her most: hypocrisy in society, betrayal, domestic violence, and racial and social inequality. In doing so, she demonstrates that faith, love, friendship and family are the values that truly matter, enabling resistance to evil and injustice. The book won the 2021 “Literary Ukraine” prize.
Title: The Big Fellow
Author: Anastasiia Marsiz
Translators: Andrew Sheppard and Michael Pursglove
Publisher: Glagoslav Publications
Language: English
ISBN: 9781804840986, 9781804840993, 9781804841006
Extent: 252 pages
Price: €22.99 (PB), €28.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)
Format: paperback, hardback, e-book
