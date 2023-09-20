Scott Grooves - After the Dance - a Solo Exhibition Exploring the Rich Overlap of Art and Music
After the Dance - A site-specific installation by Scott Grooves. A solo exhibition exploring the rich overlap of art and music; Red Door Digital: on view September 22 through September 30, 2023.
Detroit, MI, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Detroit-based interdisciplinary artist Scott Grooves has finalized the debut iteration of his most ambitious project to date. Titled after Marvin Gaye's soulful record "After the Dance,” Grooves delves into the realm beyond the dance floor, prompting viewers to ponder what lies ahead. The exhibition will open on Friday, September 22 at 5pm to 8pm at Red Door Digital. A performance will be held at 7:30pm at the opening. All are welcome to attend.
After the Dance, curated by Elysia Borowy, features six installations that delve into experimental expressionism in the realms of both visual arts and electronic music. Grooves' installations serve as a profound personal response to the pervasive capitalist-driven culture while also drawing inspiration from afrofuturism. Through these thought-provoking explorations, the artist reflects on the impact of consumerism and creates a captivating visual dialogue that engages viewers with societal and futuristic themes.
Scott Grooves unveils a series of six installation works: Sweet Dreams Anakin, Foot Work, Vinyl, For All-Dee People, Yellow Sun Bricks, and Found Sound. Through these thought-provoking artworks, Grooves’ challenges the viewer to reflect on the essence of humanity in our modern society, breaking free from the confines of the two-dimensional plane and bridging the gap between observer and artwork.
In Sweet Dreams Anakin, Grooves crafts a visual representation of “Star Wars'” Anakin's bed, delving into the complexities of Darth Vader's character while exploring the roots of evil. Foot Work becomes an interactive experience, as visitors are invited to step onto the dance floor and leave their mark in paint, becoming co-creators of the artwork. Found Sound explores Grooves experimentation with materials used by musicians and recontextualizes sound insulation, creating sculptural paintings that comment on sound's functionality and its spatial movement.
Yellow Sun Bricks is a site specific installation that responds to the exhibition space, Grooves presents site-specific paintings, echoing the surrounding brick pattern, challenging space as a given by highlighting its constructed quality and inherent malleability.
For Alldee People, is a series of painted Aldi shopping bags furthering Grooves’ exploration of capitalism and presents a reinterpretation and a reappraisal of a changing value. Grooves paints the many faces he encounters on the shopping bags echoing the history of the ceramic face jug, a pottery type created by the Black enslaved community in the Edgefield district of South Carolina.
In the artwork Vinyl, the artist deconstructs the anatomy of a vinyl record, delving into its essence and significance. Using aging materials, ready-mades, and other found forms, the artist employs techniques of appropriation, assemblage, craft, and industrial production to analyze the finite character of his personal history as a musician.
The six installations acquire an enhanced sense of expanded objecthood, skillfully blurring the boundaries between various mediums. They allude to elements that go beyond their physical existence, prompting viewers to contemplate their multifaceted nature—suggesting to the viewer that the installations are arrangements of gestures and actions that must be activated by the viewer and no artwork is complete without the viewer. Viewers transform into active participants, where each interaction with a work of art becomes a unique state of existence—utilizing sound and physical objects, it serves as a reminder of the situational nature of one's own identity.
Each of these new works dismantles the traditional categorization that confines them to singular subjects such as electronic music or sculpture, inviting new interpretations and metaphors that may be challenging to pinpoint but allow for a rich tapestry of layered histories, geographies, and circumstances to emerge. Grooves' exhibition invites us to contemplate a dynamic terrain of shifting perspectives, provoking deep contemplation. Through his artwork, Grooves transformed familiar objects into liberated artistic statements, effectively striking a balance between familiarity and dissonance.
After the Dance exhibition also marks a new ambient label unveiled by Scott Grooves. He says, "I wanted to compose music that wasn't weighed down by the dance floor anchor: four on floor. But rather tied to something very contemplative, visual and expansive, I left the dance planet in search of a new world and found it! Hopefully, the listener will understand that there won't be a propulsive beat rushing to the rescue, this new path for me goes well beyond the 'fist pump or beat' of the dance floor. While exploring this planet, I wasn't looking for signs of life, but rather signs of a life After the Dance."
Performance
Sam Hooker will perform a 30-minute sound performance at 7:30 pm.
September 22, 2023
Sam Hooker is a musician working with concrete and synthetic abstract sound. Recordings and time are manipulated and layered on tape machines, digitally and through other methods, with the hope of creating windows into unseen places. Hooker has been performing in the United States and Canada since 2009 and is currently based in Highland Park, Michigan.
About Scott Grooves
Sgart, known in the music world as Scott Grooves (born 1969), is a Detroit-based artist and musician who seamlessly combines music and elements of industrialism to create captivating immersive experience and artworks. Renowned for his contributions to jazz, electronic music and balancing man with machine; the organic with the synthetic.
Since the early 2000s, Grooves has established himself as a fiercely independent artist, primarily releasing music on his own labels: Natural Midi, Modified Suede Recordings, and From The Studio of Scott Grooves. His most recent drop, "E2E4 Reframed," a live reimagined cover of the immortal classic from 1984.
Grooves was included in an inclusive seventy artist exhibition titled Motion, curated by Roula David at Spotlite, Detroit. In May 2023, he made his debut as an artist in residence at FILTER Detroit, the artist residency and contemporary art platform established in 2010 to promote collaboration among residents, neighbors, and the city of Detroit. The exhibition titled Free Jazz, curated by Kerstin Niemann, showcased Grooves' unique artistic style, which involves incorporating mass-produced materials from consumer culture and giving them their own distinct language.
For his second solo exhibition After the Dance, curated by Elysia Borowy at the underground artist space Red Door Digital, Grooves crafted six installations that delve into experimental expressionism in the realms of both visual arts and electronic music. Grooves' installations serve as a profound personal response to the pervasive capitalist-driven culture while also drawing inspiration from afrofuturism. Through these thought-provoking explorations, the artist reflects on the impact of consumerism and creates a captivating visual dialogue that engages viewers with societal and futuristic themes.
We gratefully acknowledge the generosity of Jen Lyon of Red Door Digital and Mean Red for their support and Alia Benabdellah,Ph.d. for her scholarship and thought leadership. A special thank you to Anthony J. O. Morin for his support on the installation.
After the Dance
Located at Red Door Digital Installation located at 7500 Oakland St. (cross streets: Clay and East Grand Blvd.). Street parking is available.
The installation is open September 22, 2023 from 5 to 8pm and by appointment through September 30, 2023.
For more information and to sign up for news and updates: sumgoodart.com
Follow the conversation on @sumgoodart and @elysiaborowy
Media Contact
Everythingart.art, everythingart1995@gmail.com
