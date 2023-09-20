Jimmy Lewis Baylor Sr. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Port Charlotte, DC, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Lewis Baylor Sr. of Port Charlotte, Florida, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the Food industry.
About Jimmy Lewis Baylor Sr.
Jimmy Lewis Baylor Sr., a retired educator and coach turned pit master, currently operates Baylor's Southern Soul Food Truck. The food truck provides Southern soul food for parties and corporate events in Port Charlotte, Florida and the surrounding area.
Throughout his teaching career, Baylor Sr. received numerous awards including the Bush-Harper Men's Recognition Award, Who's Who Among America's Teachers, and was nominated for Teacher of the Year. In the food industry, he has also won numerous First Place food competition awards.
Born on December 23, 1953, Jimmy received his M.S. in Education from Nova Southeastern University. He is affiliated with the Fredrick Kelly Elk Lodge; the Boys and Girls Club, and the Charlotte County C.O.C.
When he is not working, Jimmy enjoys gardening, reading, ministry counseling, and travel. He enjoys family activities and is the founder of the “Hudson and Thomas Family Reunion” through research of the history and genealogy of both the Thomas and Hudson families.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
